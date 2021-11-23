Telemundo

The athlete and former participant of the Telemundo reality show, Exatlon United States, showed that she has nothing to envy the supermodels. The 27-year-old Colombian shocked her Instagram followers by modeling three designs where she looks the same as taken from one of the most prestigious catwalks.

In the first photo -of the series of images where more than an athlete she looks like a superstar- she is seen posing with a tight dark red dress that exposed her long legs, complemented with high heels. “Happy start to the week,” she wrote, sitting cross-legged in what looked like her living room.

“When you see the most beautiful woman in the world, it’s like having the best day of your life. How great Anita, you are fantastic ”,“ How pretty, that red dress is very beautiful, but your best outfit is your smile !!! It makes you look radiant and spectacular, but above all, it reflects happiness !!!! “, and” Beautiful as always, I would like to see you modeling on a catwalk “, were some of the more than 400 comments left by her followers.

Later, she struck with a blue two-piece suit that highlighted her flat stomach and tiny waist. “Head up, positive mind, firm step and ALWAYS HUMBLE”, was the motivating message he sent to his fans in the publication, which quickly surpassed 8,300 Likes.

But, without a doubt, the most applauded image was the last to be published. In it she wears a white fitted mini dress with gold details and a generous neckline. “Life doesn’t have to be perfect to be WONDERFUL,” he wrote, sparking hundreds of comments and more than 7,800 Likes.

“One of the most beautiful Exatlon participants, You are a beauty Anita”, “Without a doubt the most beautiful woman in the world”, and “That’s elegance, a beautiful lady”, were some of the countless comments that flooded her Instagram.

After there was speculation about her return to Exatlon United States, it was the same athlete who confirmed that she joined the Exatlon Mexico team.

“I cannot be happier and more content to return to Exatlon, a new experience, alongside great teammates, and with great rivals 🇲🇽; I hope to leave all of myself in each circuit and I hope to have the support of everyone, “said the Colombian in an Instagram post.

In another publication, he revealed that he was already adding successes in his new challenge. “This first point achieved brought me very nice memories of @exatlonestadosunidos, I hope there will be many more points that I can achieve in @exatlonmx and bring many victories to my team, and I hope to continue to have everyone’s support,” she wrote enthusiastically.

