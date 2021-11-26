.

Chiquis Rivera has been wasting all her charm and glamor to promote various beauty products from her cosmetic line. However, it was her last photoshoot that captured the attention of her more than 4.9 million Instagram followers, who in just hours filled her with flattering comments and more than 73,000 Likes.

In the images, she appears in a provocative and modern two-piece baby doll strapples, openwork stockings, an elegant white coat and silver heels. Elegant silver-toned gift boxes can be seen in the background. The 36-year-old singer poses flirtatiously with her bare shoulders, her hair down, and a broad smile.

“You look beautiful, you are a queen”, “How good is Mommy”, “You have enormous self-esteem … I would like” and “Chiquis beautiful and magical excitement”, were some of the more than 600 comments left by her fans.

The businesswoman, singer, and television host recently premiered her own podcast called Chiquis and Chill. Every Monday the artist opens a new chapter with a special guest to speak on various topics.

On this week’s episode, he met with actor Curly Velásquez to talk about what it’s like to grow up and live being gay in Hispanic society. During the broadcast of the program, Chiquis regretted that it is still a taboo subject to come out of the closet.

Chiquis went further and revealed that he had a love affair with a woman and experienced firsthand the rejection of his mother, the late singer Jenni Rivera. “I was 23 years old and I loved that girl. It was not a sexual relationship, it was more mental, it was kissing and holding hands. I did not feel pressured to have sex (…) My mother found out because my sister told her and her reaction was’ if you want to be gay and you want to be with this girl, you have to move and you are going to lose all the benefits that you have as me daughter ”, he recounted.

According to Chiquis, his mother respected the LGBT community, had friends and worked with people who were gay, “but when I made him see that he told me” not in my house, “he said.

The artist shared with her audience part of the message she gave to her brother Johnny, 21, when he told him that he still could not define his sexual identity. “I told him: I want to see you happy. When you no longer carry that weight and say this is who I am and you accept yourself completely first, then everyone will see you that way and they will have no choice but to accept you, and then you can fly ”.

