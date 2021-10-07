. Photos from the past of Jeyvier Cintrón

Jeyvier Cintrón knew how to put the audience of the fifth season of EXATLON United States in his pocket, with his excellent physical performance and his friendly personality, which helped him reach the final of the reality show and be crowned the champion of the competition.

There is no doubt that the Puerto Rican left his mark among the followers of the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet”, because although the program ended several weeks ago, loyal fans of Jeyvier do not stop following him on his social networks, where the Puerto Rican shares constantly details of your daily life.

And rummaging through his full Instagram account, there are many photographs of the past that Jeyvier keeps like a treasure, and that touch his fans, because although time has passed, photos of those days as a child and his time as a teenager, without They undoubtedly reveal two things: the Puerto Rican has always been a very smiling man and has taken boxing with great respect and discipline.

“A look to the past. Jeyvier in his fight number 4 coming out Victorious. #Boxing #love 2014 ”, was the comment with which the EXATLON champion shared a beautiful and tender image taken when you were just 17 years old.

Other photos that are part of his trunk of memories and beautiful memories show him being even more of a child, images that for his loyal followers are a treasure.

“Conference with the mayor of Bayamon. Ramón Luis Rivera and the president of the Olympic Committee David Bernier. 👊😃👊 2012 ”, was the comment with which Jeyvier posted a beautiful photo, when he was 16 years old.

And within that huge photo album that Jeyvier has been consolidating on his Instagram, and that serves as a faithful testimony of what his life has been on a personal and sporting level, other snapshots and messages confirm that simplicity, humility, discipline and perseverance, have also been present in the young athlete, since long ago.

“We continue preparing to seek the 2014 Central American qualification in Mexico! ☝️👊 #hard #work 2014 ”, he said in another photo, where he did not even think with EXATLON and where he had as a north to be able to represent his beautiful island in the Central American competition.

“My people are all done! And I inform you that I have to fight against (Cuba) on the 6th. This fight will be very interesting and strong. But they will see that I am not afraid and I am not carried away by the fame that Cubans have in boxing. I do have a vdd baby !!! And we go with everything and I believe in my great talent, God gave me the right tools to be a winner, it is only in me and I have had the desire since I was a child❤️ The glory is from God 😊 ”, he commented on another photo that we share here, which dates from 2014, and where he showed once again that he is a man of faith.

Following his stint at EXATLON, Jeyvier initially underwent eye surgery in Colombia last month and is now back to boxing, his great passion.

The 26-year-old recently published the ad where he revealed that he is already involved in the world of gloves, ready to shine again in the ring.

At the age of 26, Jeyvier Cintrón has been synonymous with triumph and success, and in his life story he has written golden pages in Olympic games, such as London 2012 and Rio 2016, and in the fiercest Competition on the planet.

Take a look at these Jeyvier Cintron photo gems and tell us what you think of the athlete and if you think he has changed a lot over the years.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories