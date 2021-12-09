

Irina Shayk was a couple of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bradley Cooper

Photo: Craig Barritt / .

The Russian supermodel Irina Shayk has put up a nice apartment for sale in New York City, the property entered the real estate market with a price of $ 8.2 million.

Shayk, ex-partner of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, bought this property in 2016 when their relationship ended with Portuguese. By that time the supermodel paid $ 6 million, so the new price represents a fairly large increase.

Property has an elegant Great Room / The Grosby Group

This apartment has served Bradley Cooper’s ex-partner as an investment, because in addition to now expecting to receive $ 8.2 million for it, also for several years He had it for rent for $ 20,000 a month.

The property, according to specialized pages, is the only one with two bedrooms plus a terrace in the southern part of New York.

The kitchen is equipped with high-end appliances / The Grosby Group

Among the features to be highlighted are the two spacious bedrooms, large floor-to-ceiling windows that they overlook the hudson river, entry gallery, 20 × 22 square foot great room, dining room and gourmet kitchen.

This gourmet kitchen features custom-built shelving with brushed nickel and high-end appliances. The master bedroom has a large closet and a private marble bathroom.

The master bedroom has a large closet and private bath / The Grosby Group

The building also offers several amenities to its owners, among them is a 3,000 square foot gym, indoor lap pool, plunge pool, spa, sauna, steam room and 40,000 square feet of green space.

Renowned personalities such as Ben Stiller and Jon Bon Jovi.

The building offers several amenities to its owners / The Grosby Group

