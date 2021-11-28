A Mexican, graduated from the Faculty of Psychology of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), traveled more than 4,000 kilometers, walking on the Pacific Ridge, without generating garbage, the institution reported this Sunday.

The Pacific Ridge, a trail in the United States that runs between Mexico and Canada, has an extension of 4,286 kilometers and its altitude range goes from sea level, between Oregon and Washington, to 4,009 meters in the Forester Pass in the Sierra Nevada.

Ana Valencia, graduated from UNAM. (Photo: UNAM)

With his hard journey, which lasted more than five months, the Mexican Ana Valencia, sought to return to the origin to make a call to conserve the planet.

Valencia’s hike up the Pacific Ridge, which runs through California, Oregon, and Washington, began on April 18, 2021.

The Mexican Ana Valencia, sought to return to the origin to make a call to conserve the planet (Photo: UNAM)

“When I started I realized that there was a lot of trash involved, a lot of single-use things and so I decided to do it this way. It was dangerous, at times, to be at the mercy of nature, of electrical storms, of rivers, “he said in a statement from UNAM.

He said that when investigating the trip, he realized that no one did it without producing garbage or reported it.

“I said to myself: it is also my responsibility to communicate in the best possible way that this is feasible and that it will not always be perfect, but trying is very valuable (…) if we love nature so much and many people go out on this path, we also have the obligation to take care of it ”, he pointed out.

During his tour he met many people with the same concerns. (Photo: UNAM)

In addition, he said that during his tour he met many people with the same concerns and at first they told him that this goal “was impossible.”

Travel Diary of Ana Valencia

Valencia said that at the beginning of his journey he wrote a travel diary, but as he progressed, adversities prevented him from doing so.

From those records, he remembers what he wrote down on the 44th when on a hot day, with little water and little wind, his plan was to only walk 30 kilometers and camp near a stream that could be seen on the map, but when he reached the source of water “was actually a pipe where a few drops came out, one or two per second.”

He designed a logistics of buying in bulk, using compostable bags and sending them to the post offices of the towns through which he passed. (Photo: UNAM)

To the mental and physical challenge, the Mexican university added that of garbage, “because commonly those who travel that journey do not care about its production, they carry plastic and then discard it.”

Given this, he designed a logistics to buy in bulk, use compostable bags and send them to the post offices of the towns through which he passed.

Valencia feared for her life from a thunderstorm at two in the morning. (Photo: UNAM)

But in addition to the challenges inherent in the long walk, Valencia feared for her life from a thunderstorm at two in the morning.

Regarding his diet, he said that “everything you need you have to carry and it becomes a balance between weight and convenience. Every four or five days I would arrive in a town and get food and the cargo would carry four and five days, so I had to ration them, “he explained.

The Mexican traveled 4 thousand kilometers. (Photo: UNAM)

Her fatigue was such that sometimes the Mexican woman no longer wanted to walk “because she was very tired or had had a strong experience in the previous walk, she wanted to rest and could not because she was running out of food.”

He explained that the most difficult part was “the mental part, when you are physically exhausted and you cannot stop because you have to get somewhere or keep moving,” concluded Valencia, who ended his trip on October 3, 2021.

Ana Valencia. (Photo: UNAM)

