Alejandra Espinoza is one of the celebrities who most boasts of the blessings that life has given her over the years, because in addition to being a professionally successful woman, where she stands out as a television host and actress, the Mexican also has many people who adore her and she has managed to build a beautiful home.

And this time the former Nuestra Belleza Latina went to her social networks to share a video and a couple of photographs, with which she revealed who her favorite person in the world is.

The former Mexican beauty queen claimed to be such a lucky woman that she not only has one but two favorite people, and it is about two men who have her crazy with love.

“Doing what I love with my favorite people around the world 😍 #hiking #hikinglife #myfamily #myPeople #myteam”, was the comment with which Alejandra shared her beautiful message, where her husband, the choreographer Aníbal Marrero, is appreciated, and his son Mateo, 6 years old.

In the images published by the Univisión star, it is observed not only how well she gets along with her friend and her son, but also that love gushes out of everyone’s pores, having managed to consolidate a beautiful family.

Alejandra’s message delighted her loyal followers so much that in just a few hours it exceeded 33,000 “likes” and triggered all kinds of beautiful comments.

“Beautiful GOD Bless you and Always Protect Amen Stay Safe 🙏🙏🙏🤗🤗🤗🙏🙏🙏”, “❤️❤️❤️they are beautiful together blessings ♥ ️ ♥ ️🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏”, “Beautiful Family ❤️❤️❤️ God Bless you 🙏 🙏🙏😘😘😘 ”and“ My handsome boys ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏😘😘 ”were some of the reactions from the Mexican fans.

“How beautiful 💗💗 Mateo is great 🥰🥰🥰🙏🙏🙏”, and “May God bless that family always ❤️❤️❤️ Ale, I love you,” commented two other fans.

And it is that for no one it is a secret that since Nuestra Belleza Latina 2007 met love in Aníbal Marrero, the Mexican has not stopped showing off the immense love that they both have, as happened last September, when they were married for 10 years. , which coincided with the dancer’s birthday.

“I can only thank God for your life and for putting you in my way. Happy birthday MY ONLY ONE! Thank you for allowing me to celebrate the last 14 years with you, ”Ale said at the time. “Let’s go for at least 100 more 😘 I love you my luv! @anibalmarrero ”.

