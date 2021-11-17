Ana Parra / Instagram Ana Parra put the public in her pocket after passing through EXATLON

Ana Parra made it clear with her participation in the fifth season of EXATLON United States, that she is a high-performance athlete, born to shine.

And although her love for sports has been in her since she was very young, another of her great passions, since she was discovered by a queen coach in her native town of Seville, in southern Colombia, has been modeling.

And rummaging through the trunk of the memories of the civil engineer, there are a couple of photos of those days of adolescence, in which the athlete began to do her pininos as a model, which made an impression on her followers, because the beauty of the athlete He is still intact, but his figure is much more worked, the work of his dedication to the gym.

This photograph, which we share here, from when Ana Parra was just 17 years old, is for her fans a huge treasure that the Colombian herself posted on her Instagram almost five years ago, impressed herself with her adolescent face.

“That # tbt❤️ that girl’s face 🙈 what a beautiful time 😍”, was the comment with which the ex-EXATLON athlete shared the publication, in which she is seen wearing a bikini dominto, before being famous, without knowing in back then all the success that life would await him.

Despite the beautiful image, at that time it only reached 324 “likes”, because its fan battalion was very small, nothing to do with its now 145,000 followers, who continue to grow every day.

The comments of Ana Parra’s fans who have seen the photograph have immediately expressed all kinds of beautiful messages for the model.

“You are still the same !!! A hug ”,“ just as beautiful ”,“ Precious and a half 😍😘😘 ”,“ you were beautiful also since you were young ”, were some of the messages shared by the followers of the star of the Blue team.

And within her beautiful Instagram memories, Ana also has a couple of photos, already 18 years old, of the days in 2014, in which she tried to win the crown of her department in a beauty reign to compete in Miss Colombia, where on that occasion Ariadna Gutiérrez won.

About that moment in her life, Ana recently assured in an interview with Heavy.com, that despite having nothing left on the final podium, she enjoyed the moment.

“I think I was not as prepared as I could, because I was very small (young), but I enjoyed the experience and enjoyed everything,” said the now famous athlete, who undoubtedly keeps intact her beauty and that transparent look that so enchants her fans.

Tell us how Anita Parra seemed to you as a teenager. ̉Do you think a lot has changed?

