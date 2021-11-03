. You won’t believe how Giselle Blondet looked as a child

Giselle Blondet is one of the personalities of Nuestra Belleza Latina who has managed to win the affection of the public throughout the different seasons of the reality show.

And if her loyal fans are usually touched by the adorable personality of the 57-year-old Puerto Rican, this time the production of the Univisión television show did make fans of the Puerto Rican melt with tenderness.

Nuestra Belleza Latina shared a beautiful photograph of Giselle’s childhood years on her official Instagram account, comparing it with her current time, and the truth is that her followers agreed that Giselle’s good girl face has always been present in her .

With the phrase “How it started … how it goes”, the publication shared the photo of Giselle Blondet as a child, where she looks beautiful, with a little lace dress but with the same look that until today so much enchants her followers.

“Since we were little our @giselleblondet stole our hearts. 🥰️💜 #NuestraBellezaLatina, ”added Nuestra Belleza Latina in her publication, making the reactions not wait long.

“Que Bella mi Giselle 💚 Since I was a girl, a beauty ❤️❤️ Many successes and blessings 🙏😘😘”, “PUERTO RICO ALWAYS PROUD OF GISEL …… One of the very first actresses of Puerto Rico !!!!!!!!!! 👏🏻 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 ”,“ Always beautiful and very simple 😘😘🙏🙏 ”, were some of the comments made before the beautiful photograph.

“Beautiful ♥ ️ and talented as always 👏👏👏”, “her beautiful face did not change anything” and “you are a very simple woman, decent as a child and until now … God bless you,” commented other followers.

And it is that Giselle has not only won the hearts of her followers thanks to her sweetness and charm, but she has also shown herself to be a multifaceted woman, ready to take on any challenge.

This was how she let him see just a couple of weeks ago, when, due to the health problems that Alejandra Espinoza suffered, the Puerto Rican replaced her in her role as host, doing a 100-point job, in a program that she adores and whom he loves like a son.

“He’s like my baby …”, said Giselle about NBL, in an interview with La Opinion, where she mentioned that she loved having done cheerleading work on the show.

“Returning to the conduction of ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ is very exciting for me, everyone knows that I love being with the girls, supporting them, hugging them in those difficult moments and the show fascinates me,” said Blondet, showing that she was ready to help her friend Alejandra Espinoza.

“The most important thing is that I am happy to support Alejandra, my first queen, I have always supported her, since day one, I have always told her that she can count on me,” said the Puerto Rican. “This is an opportunity that life is giving me for that, to show her that I am here. I am sure that she will be fine, that we will have her back soon ”.