Carmen Salinas: Photos of her beauty, how she looked in her youth | INSTAGRAM

The popular and famous lead actress, Carmen Salinas, better known as Carmelita Salinas, has had a very long career in show business in Mexico And since he started in it, he had the opportunity to entertain viewers with his incredible performance but above all with his great beauty.

Not many know it, but when she was young, she looked very pretty and was considered one of the most beautiful women in the entertainment world in her time, although of course she is still considered an icon within it now. industry.

Today we will take a leap into the past and we will be remembering with you a few photographs in which the first actress appears posing before the cameras and showing that she was one of the largest and most beautiful in the Mexican productions.

In the first of the photographs that we will address and that you can see by clicking here, it is an image from 1955 in which we can see how he was posing at the Follis theater, a place where he presented a play as well as in the Margo theater, at the moment he was doing some imitations of artists.

In the second of the images we can see a very young Carmelita in one of her most flirtatious poses, with a very pretty face and in the message of her publication remembering one of her friends who had lost her life, her companion in several films and productions that helped her to become known and to be considered as one of the forerunners in Mexico.



Carmelita Salinas in her golden age, that’s how she looked in her youth.

What is the third of the images we can see an occasion in which the famous attended a program called “Operation”, a fairly old photograph in which we can see that she was with Manuel Valdéz, Irma Serrano and a dancer of which no We know who it is, but we do know that Pablo Beltrán Ruiz’s orchestra was there, unforgettable moments for the TV star.

There is no doubt that this actress had her golden age surprised us, pretty and beautiful that she looked at in those times of glory, of course time passes and does not stop and to this day we can continue to enjoy her of course with a hug version of more experience.

However, it is important to mention that at this time it has been reported that she is admitted to the emergency hospital, I will meet you through a statement and it is said that she is in intensive care, we hope that she will get better very soon and that she can leave good of this situation.