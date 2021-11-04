Hugs with friends. Birthday parties indoors. Pillow fights. Schoolchildren who received their first COVID-19 injections They said on Wednesday that these are the pleasures they await as the United States enters an important new phase in the fight against the pandemic.

The Health officials praised vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 as a breakthrough after more than 18 months of illness, hospitalizations, deaths and interrupted education.

AP

AP

Children’s doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine overcame two final hurdles Tuesday: a recommendation from CDC advisers, followed by a green light from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the office of a Decatur, Georgia pediatrician Mackenzie Olson, 10-year-old took off his black leather jacket and rolled up his sleeve as his mother watched.

I see my friends but not the way I want to. I want to cuddle them, play games we don’t normally get to, and have a pillow fight with her best friend, Mackenzie said after receiving her vaccine on the Children’s Medical Group website.

Many vaccinations for children

With the federal government promising enough vaccines To protect the 28 million children of the country in this age group, the clinics of pediatricians and hospitals they began to vaccinate the children. The Schools, pharmacies and other places plan to do the same in the next few days.

The atmosphere surrounding the shoot-out for elementary school students was festive in many places. California vaccination sites welcomed children with inflatable animals and handed out coloring books and prizes. Vehicles lined up before dawn at an Atlanta site.

Many pediatricians’ offices expected a great deal of interest in vaccines, at least initially, but health officials are concerned about declining demand. Nearly two-thirds of parents recently surveyed by the Kaiser Family Foundation said they either wait or do not seek vaccines for their children.

Brian Giglio, 40, of Alexandria, Virginia, brought his 8-year-old son, Carter, to be vaccinated at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, where children with underlying conditions received the first dose. Carter has type 1 diabetes which puts him at risk for complications if he becomes infected.

AP

Giglio said the vaccine was “like a hall pass for us to start living life again.” And Carter said he can’t wait to put down the masks once he’s fully vaccinated, so he can smell the things he used to smell without them.

“I’m ready to throw it away,” he said, although the CDC still recommends masks in schools and closed public spaces where virus activity is high, even for those who are fully vaccinated.

Hartford Hospital in Connecticut vaccinated seven youths Tuesday night, minutes after the CDC director gave the go-ahead, and three more early Wednesday. When they received their shots, a girl squeezed her eyes shut and a boy barely flinched, and other waiting children clapped.

AP

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE

Hugs with friends. Birthday parties indoors. Pillow fights. Schoolchildren who received their first COVID-19 injections They said on Wednesday that these are the pleasures they await as the United States enters an important new phase in the fight against the pandemic.

The Health officials praised vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 as a breakthrough after more than 18 months of illness, hospitalizations, deaths and interrupted education.

AP

AP

Children’s doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine overcame two final hurdles Tuesday: a recommendation from CDC advisers, followed by a green light from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the office of a Decatur, Georgia pediatrician Mackenzie Olson, 10-year-old took off his black leather jacket and rolled up his sleeve as his mother watched.

I see my friends but not the way I want to. I want to cuddle them, play games we don’t normally get to, and have a pillow fight with her best friend, Mackenzie said after receiving her vaccine on the Children’s Medical Group website.

Many vaccinations for children

With the federal government promising enough vaccines To protect the 28 million children of the country in this age group, the clinics of pediatricians and hospitals they began to vaccinate the children. The Schools, pharmacies and other places plan to do the same in the next few days.

The atmosphere surrounding the shoot-out for elementary school students was festive in many places. California vaccination sites welcomed children with inflatable animals and handed out coloring books and prizes. Vehicles lined up before dawn at an Atlanta site.

Many pediatricians’ offices expected a great deal of interest in vaccines, at least initially, but health officials are concerned about declining demand. Nearly two-thirds of parents recently surveyed by the Kaiser Family Foundation said they either wait or do not seek vaccines for their children.

Brian Giglio, 40, of Alexandria, Virginia, brought his 8-year-old son, Carter, to be vaccinated at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, where children with underlying conditions received the first dose. Carter has type 1 diabetes which puts him at risk for complications if he becomes infected.

AP

Giglio said the vaccine was “like a hall pass for us to start living life again.” And Carter said he can’t wait to put down the masks once he’s fully vaccinated, so he can smell the things he used to smell without them.

“I’m ready to throw it away,” he said, although the CDC still recommends masks in schools and closed public spaces where virus activity is high, even for those who are fully vaccinated.

Hartford Hospital in Connecticut vaccinated seven youths Tuesday night, minutes after the CDC director gave the go-ahead, and three more early Wednesday. When they received their shots, a girl squeezed her eyes shut and a boy barely flinched, and other waiting children clapped.

AP

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE