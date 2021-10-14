Exatlon United States / Instagram Norma Palafox delights her fans with the photos she usually shares on her Instagram

Norma Palafox is considered by many of the fans of the fifth season of EXATLON United States as the 10th woman.

In addition to being an excellent athlete, as she showed throughout the Telemundo reality show, the Mexican is a high-performance soccer player and a very simple and disciplined woman that her own teammates do not stop praising.

And as if that were not enough, Palafox has just shown on his Instagram account that he also has skills as a model and he did it in a fiery way.

The EXATLON champion posted a couple of photos on her Instagram, in which she showed off her beauty and toned figure, dressed in a black lace bra and unbuttoned jean shorts, with which she showed off her lingerie.

“Pictures that I did not upload and I always wanted 🤍✨”, was the message with which the Mexican accompanied the striking publication, which immediately generated all kinds of comments from her fans, who warned that with those photos Palafox raised the temperature to fall , and that she has everything to be a great model.

“Heyeee nooooo, what barbara 😍 so shula the plebita is”, “🔥🔥ayayayayyyy”, “how cool” and “the elegant waves together with the setting sun really add so much detail to this photo … I love it! Good job Pala, I love you 🔥🔥😵‍💫😵‍💫😌❤️ ”, were some of the compliments expressed by Pala fans.

“What a model” and “You look incredible babe ❤️”, added other followers of the athlete.

In addition to sharing photographs of her day-to-day life, another detail that fans of the Mexican athlete know that Palafox usually does on her networks is to honor her deceased mother, whom she thanks every time she can for having always encouraged her to pursue her dreams and having made her the strong and successful woman that she is.

One of the most emotional messages in honor of her mother was dedicated just a few weeks ago, days after being crowned the champion of EXATLON United States, where she moved her loyal fans by the beautiful words she dedicated to her mother.

“MOM: I cannot change the fact that you are no longer here with me physically, but I have decided to live life as I know you would have liked. I have decided to face it with all the tools you gave me, without fear, without limitations without prejudice, ”said the Telemundo reality champion in her letter on her Instagram.

“I promise to continue celebrating you with my actions and with every challenge I take from now on. I hope you are proud of me today tomorrow and always.

I LOVE YOU MOM! UNITED BY THE HEART UNTIL ETERNITY, HUG UNTIL HEAVEN ♥ ️👼🏼 ”, stressed Norma Palafox.

On what it meant for her to have been in the competition, away from her family and exposed to all kinds of demands and limits, the winner of the high performance contest confessed that it was a hard learning process.

“Sometimes life throws you challenges and situations that we cannot control. I have learned that these moments, although they are difficult and cost a lot, are the ones that make you grow the most. To be honest, I share that it was one of the hardest decisions I have ever made. There were hundreds of fears, doubts, if he was doing the right thing, among many more. I had a promise in my head and something told me that I had to do it and it was totally worth it ”, commented the athlete.

“EXATLON is a unique challenge, it takes you to the limit mentally and physically, without a doubt, one of the best experiences of my life. There were many moments when I thought of throwing in the towel, but I always tried to revive my mother’s support, her unconditional words and her teachings, which have made me the woman that I am, ”Palafox warned with great emotion.

