Last November, Sirey Morán made her dream of becoming Nuestra Belleza Latina come true and giving Honduras the first crown of an international competition, and the young queen does not stop enchanting her millions of fans with her photos.

The new star of Univisión, this time decided to share a couple of natural images, away from coronation or gala dresses, and very casual, in tennis and sportswear, the Honduran showed her beauty as she is.

And despite the fact that the photos shared by the beauty queen stole applause and praise, the new Nuestra Belleza Latina took advantage of her message on Instagram to betray one of her friends, who was taking her snapshots.

Although Sirey did not dare to throw his friend into the water, with the name, he did assure his thousands of Instagram followers that the young man who was handling the camera turned out to be a very bad photographer.

“Enjoying my last days of vacation! Here are the only good photos that my friend took but he is already learning a little 🤪 #miami #miamiflorida ”, Sirey commented in her publication, where she boasted of the photos taken in a beautiful street in Miami.

In the images, Sirey looked very pretty, with a long shirt, with which she showed off her beauty and simplicity, which made her fans immediately react with all kinds of messages and comments, where they showed that they are happy with the new one. Queen.

“THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BLESSINGS SIREY❤️❤️”, “The simple becomes natural and the natural exceptional”, Clearly you do love your fans 😍😍😍 “and” My beautiful beautiful girl neighs precious my being so beautiful with her pretty look😍 😍 ”, were some of the messages expressed by the members of the Sirey Fans Club.

“Bella our queen 😍🇭🇳💙”, “what a beauty of a girl”, “the most simple and precious woman in Honduras” were other messages that filled the networks.

With her publication, the new Nuestra Belleza Latina also confirmed that she will have to start dedicating herself “full” to her work as an image of Univision, since her days off are over, so the followers of the Honduran will see her more on the small screen , just as your dream has been.

Sirey was crowned Nuestra Belleza Latina last November, after defeating Cuban Fabién de la Concepción, who ranked second, by public vote.

