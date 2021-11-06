. Photos of the plane crash where Marília Mendonça died

This weekend the sad news of the death of the renowned Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was known, who lost her life in a plane crash, while she was mobilizing to a presentation that she would offer in her native country, and images of the terrible sinister.

The aircraft, which was heading towards the Minas Gerais region, sank on Friday afternoon, according to various media such as the newspaper El País.

In the first photographs that have been published from the accident site, the private plane can be seen in the Sierra de Caratinga, while lifeguards carried out rescue work on the bodies of the interpreter and the other four people who were traveling with the 26-year-old girl .

The emergency authorities confirmed that the incident did not leave any survivors.

Brazilian media have shown other heartbreaking images of the tragedy, as well as the mourning and sadness left by the news of the death of Mendoça, who was considered one of the great stars of sertanejo, the equivalent of country music in Brazil. .

El País echoed a report from the Fire Department, where it was revealed that the companions who traveled with the artist were her producer Henrique Ribeiro, the uncle and advisor of the singer Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, and the pilot and copilot of the plane.

Several photographs and a video of the moments prior to the accident have been circulating on social networks, which the singer herself had shared, showing herself happy before boarding the aircraft and already inside the plane, in which she would lose her life.

The ship was described as a Beech twin-engine air taxi, and so far the exact causes for which the ship fell to the ground are unknown, in the vicinity of a river in the Piedade de Caratinga region at around 3:30 a.m. Friday afternoon.

The young singer was one of the most popular figures on the music scene in Brazil and had more than 36 million followers on Instagram.

After knowing the painful news, the authorities of the state of Goias, Ronaldo Caiado, the place where the interpreter was born, ordered three days of mourning, and until there in the “Goiânia Arena”, the remains of the young woman will be veiled.

