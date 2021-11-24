Archangel: Photos of the disaster that took the life of his brother | .

Just this Sunday, November 21, we were reporting the terrible loss of Justin Santos, Brother of the singer of urban genre Archangel, unfortunately it was confirmed that she had flown out of her car when a truck hit her.

According to local media the disaster had occurred on the bridge Theodore Moscoso, San Juan, Puerto Rico, unfortunately caused by a woman who was speeding and with drinks on her, an impact that at the time of flying was unfortunately run over by one of the cars involved.

Despite the fact that his companion survived, Justin Santos did not have the same luck and was hit by cars which was really what caused him to lose his life immediately, until now there were no images of said incident but social networks have been in charge of filtering the moment.

It is a sensitive images that portray what happened at 2:35 in the morning, in addition to having been recorded by the security cameras on the highway and that is why Internet users cannot believe that they can see the sad situation.

The authorities took samples from those involved to check that their alcohol levels were not high, as well as it was also reported that if they had used the seat belts, perhaps everything would have been different, since they would not have flown away.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE IMAGES



Message that Arcángel wrote on his Instagram stories.

Arcángel already expressed his feelings in his stories on his official Instagram, he gave some strong words that completely shocked his fans and Internet users: “I am nothing or no one to demand of you, much less to claim anything from you, father. I was taught that your will, whatever happens, must be respected and accepted … And although it hurts me to an inexplicable level if that is your will, I repeat that I accept it, Dad.

However, he was also expressing his great pain in some images where he wrote that he would speak when he felt bad, as he got along in an excellent way with his brother.

He was also expressing that his heart is broken and that on many occasions he was telling him to be careful, surely it is something that weighs the most, because having been watching him for so long and giving him advice, it should happen this way. be most heartbreaking for Archangel.