Thousands of Guatemalans celebrated this Tuesday throughout the territory the “Devil’s Burning“, A centuries-old tradition in which incinerate garbage in front of their homes, despite the contrary recommendation of the authorities.

The activity, which was repeated in dozens of streets in the Central American country, takes place every morning on December 7.

Citizens participate in the burning of a five-meter devil. (Photo: . / Esteban Biba)

However, in recent years the participation of Guatemalans in the tradition has been diminishing due to the recommendation of the authorities of not burning garbage for the good of the environment and for the risks related to the activity.

“Many burn old things, set fire to the garbage and that entails risks and vulnerability,” said the highway spokesman for the Municipality of Guatemala, Amílcar Montejo on Tuesday.

The authorities, however, ask not to burn garbage for the environment. (Photo: . / Esteban Biba)

The official recalled the importance of “protecting children” and the risks posed by burning garbage and piñatas “in streets and avenues” with electrical cables.

The Devil of 5 meters

A few kilometers from the center of Guatemala City, a giant devil’s piñata was burned by residents of a neighborhood in zone 5, one of the 25 zones that make up the metropolitan city.

The piñata had a height of five meters and its weight reached 400 pounds, as confirmed by the organizers to ., who also indicated that they baptized it as “Giammatute 2021”In honor of the Guatemalan president, Alejandro Giammattei, due to his mismanagement of the budget for covid-19 vaccines.

This tradition dates back to the announcement of the triumph of the Virgin of Concepción. (Photo: . / Esteban Biba)

For its part, the Guatemalan Association of Exporters concluded a campaign on Tuesday urging the population to recycle in order to reduce pollution.

According to the Catholic vision, the tradition goes back to the announcement of the triumph of the Virgin of Concepción, whose festival is celebrated on December 8, over Satan, which is commemorated with large bonfires and the burning of fireworks.

Guatemalan historians link the celebration to the time of the Spanish colony. (Photo: . / Esteban Biba)

Similarly, some Guatemalan historians link the celebration to the time of the Spanish colony, when large lights were made with fire for some religious festivities.

