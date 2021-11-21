Jennifer Lopez, photos that I would like to remove from the Internet | .

With more than 35 years of career Jennifer Lopez famous singer and Hollywood actress will surely have been and will have taken more than a million photosAmong them there will be some that I would like to eliminate a few of them, especially where it appears next to some ex-partners.

Between the photo shoots and the paparazzi, endless images of this beauty of Latin descent parade online.

Jennifer Lopez She continues to surprise her millions of followers, she is currently 52 years old and continues to be a beauty, especially with her tremendous figure, which delights everyone who sees her with her new content on social networks.

Although JLo seems to love the photos, there are probably some that the paparazzi have taken on some occasion and that have not been perfect, as she is used to seeing them in her photo shoots.

This especially when it comes to her most recent ex-partner Álex Rodríguez with whom she was engaged as well as Ben Affleck, however both Jennifer Lopez and Álex postponed their wedding on several occasions.

Some time ago a couple of photos were leaked where the Diva from the Bronxs appears next to A-Rod when they were still a couple, only that at that time things were apparently not quite right between them.

This assumption appeared because in the images both appear a bit uncomfortable, in terms of the flirt Jennifer Lopez He seems to be crying, as he can be seen with a couple of tears in his eyes as well as making some movements where he seems to wipe his tears.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

It is said that later they were seen getting out of the truck and headed directly to the gym, surely these photos where she looked a bit untidy and without makeup, which would surely be the obvious thing to do for any woman who always appears perfect in her photographs.

It was in 2019 when the couple were formally engaged, however and supposedly due to the pandemic they were postponing their wedding.

Although some thought that the couple had secretly married, the rumors were quickly cleared up, what did happen is that they lived together for a while before finally separating.

Although many of his followers were fascinated by the idea of ​​seeing them together, everything changed overnight when he began to appear next to Ben Affleck, once it became known about their relationship, social networks were delighted with the news .