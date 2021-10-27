The beta of Photoshop is now available on the web, a new version of the popular photo editing program that allows you to use some of its functions in the browser. We tell you how you can access.

Without a doubt, Photoshop is the go-to program when it comes to photo editing. Adobe’s application is widely used by photographers, creatives, designers, and other creative industry professionals, and the competition has been inspired by its features and functionality.

On the internet we can find some alternatives to Photoshop online that offer us from simple tasks, such as changing the size or format of an image, to more complex actions, such as silhouetting or working with layers.

But now the long-awaited Photoshop online is now available and you can use the popular photo editing program through the browser. Yes indeed, is still in beta, so you may not be able to access it immediately and have to wait a bit to use it.

Adobe has announced the arrival of Photoshop on the web in a post on its official blog, where it notes that it aims to enhance collaborative creative work. And, thanks to this online Photoshop, it is not necessary to install the program to carry out some basic editing tasks.

Astronaut Michael Collins, author of the photo, died on April 28, at the age of 90. He was on the Moon on the mythical Apollo 11 mission.

Until now it was only possible to view a file in the browser and make comments and annotations, but now we also have the ability to do some simple things.

To be able to use the beta version of Photoshop on the web, you must first have an account in Adobe Creative Cloud and that you have saved a Photoshop document in the section Your work> Your files.

If you meet these requirements, access Adobe Creative Cloud through the browser, open the file and click on the button Open in Photoshop on the beta web, located at the top.

For the moment, this version is only compatible with Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, and will soon also come to Mozilla Firefox. What’s more. also still cannot be used in mobile web browsers.

There are many types of photographic plans. It is convenient to know the most important ones to take advantage of the cameras of your mobile. Here you have it.

The company explains that it is still rolling out this version online, so you may not see the button yet. In that case, wait a bit because it will appear soon and you will be able to use everything that the application offers.

The beta version of Photoshop on the web supports PNG, JPEG, PSD, PSDC, TIFF, and HEIC files. It has limited functions compared to the desktop version, but they will be very useful to you, since it does not require that you have the program installed or that you start it to carry out the edition.

In the opening photo of this news you can see a screenshot of the beta version of Photoshop online, where the toolbar with the main functions is shown.

You have at your disposal many tools for retouching and editing images, and you can also work with layers, select areas and apply masks.