Christmas, Christmas, white Christmas! One of the most beautiful times of the year is here, where the most beautiful feelings emerge, and where we want to share and express all our love and affection to all our family and close friends.

Christmas, rather than investing in gifts, in fashion, in spending money, should be a few days of happiness where simplicity and creativity reveal the transparency of the soul and the truth of expressions.

That is why we want to share with you a series of phrases that you can send to those people who occupy an important place in your life. You can send these messages through your social networks, but we also want to leave you the concern of returning to that beautiful art and lost in these modern times of writing cards and letters in your own hand. It is a beautiful Christmas tradition with which you will surprise.

Ten beautiful phrases to share this Christmas

1. With all my love, I am sending you the Christmas recipe: let’s put together several measures of hope, a pinch of friendship and a gesture of tenderness. Let’s bake the mixture in a patient spirit. Let’s wrap it with laughter, lights and songs. Finally, offer her with the heart.

2. Until one feels the true joy of Christmas, it does not exist. Everything else is appearance, many adornments. Because it is not the ornaments and it is not the snow. It is not the tree, nor the chimney. Christmas is the warmth that surrounds people’s hearts, the generosity to share it with others and the hope to move on.

3. Blessed be the date that unites the whole world in a conspiracy of love ”, Hamilton Wright Mabi.

4. Merry, merry Christmas, the one that reminds us of the illusions of our childhood, reminds grandfather of the joys of his youth, and transports the traveler to his fireplace and sweet home! ”, Charles Dickens.

5. Children let us dream why we will have a better future, let us ask in the letter to Santa Claus for Love, Peace and Happiness for all in addition to the gift.

6. Listen to the twelve chimes at twelve at night, close your eyes and make a wish, the most important of your life, since I will do the same by asking for my wish: May yours come true this Christmas and this New Year.

7. This is Christmas where you have to turn each tear on your face into a smile, each pain that you have in your life into a star of hope, each wish you have you hold tightly so that it becomes a flower and that each heart in a sweet abode for Jesus, Our Savior.

I ask God that where you look, you see joy and what you touch is love, that what you feel is peace and where you walk be your happiness.

8. Friends are like stars that, even if you can’t see them, you know they are always there. Merry Christmas.

9. If you received this message, it means that you were part of those people who made me very happy this year. Thank you for being part of my life!.

10. A meter and a half away, but always next to my heart. Ho ho ho, merry Christmas!

What is christmas? For me it is knowing that you are healthy, that you are fulfilling your dreams and that I celebrate them by your side.

And here are the ñapas: three more phrases

• A message of hatred for Christmas: I like you so badly that I hope LOVE crushes you, JOY overwhelms you, I hope you faint with LAUGHTER and HAPPINESS explodes in your heart. Blessings to you in tons.

• PLEASE, DO NOT BE SAD! Although we cannot be close as before, my soul and my thoughts are by your side. I am happy to have you in my life, never forget it. Merry Christmas!

• I just want to tell you that I am happy to have you in my life and know that your path is mine. Because soon we will celebrate together, Merry Christmas.

