10/24/2021 at 6:00 PM CEST

The fight for the Pichichi 2021-2022 trophy, the award for the top scorer in LaLiga Santander, It is very much alive on matchday 10. The best forwards in LaLiga Santander have the incentive this year to succeed the great dominator of the trophy, Leo Messi, who won the last five pichichis in a row, for a total of eight awards.

The departure of the former Blaugrana captain to PSG makes the fight to be the top scorer of the season more open than ever. The top favorites are the players who lagged behind the Argentine last year, in which he scored 30 goals: Benzema, Gerard Moreno, Luis Suárez and En-Nesyri.

The French striker of Madrid is making good forecasts and leads the scoring career, with 9 points, three more than Mikel Oyarzábal (Real Sociedad), second with 6, and four more than his partner Vinicius Jr. and the tip of Espanyol, Raul De Tomás, that they have written down 5. With 4 goals they find each other Arnaut danjuma (Villarreal), Willian Jose (Betis), Luis Suarez (Athletic) and Memphis Depay (FC Barcelona).

CLASSIFICATION PICHICHI 2021-22

Karim BENZEMA (Real Madrid) 9Míkel OYARZÁBAL (Real Sociedad) 6Raul DE TOMÁS (Espanyol) 5VINICIUS Junior (Real Madrid) 5MEMPHIS Depay (FC Barcelona) 4Luis SUÁREZ (Atlético Madrid) 4WILLIAN JOSÉ (Real Betis) 4Arnaut DANJUMA (Villarreal) 4Radamel FALCAO (Rayo Vallecano) 3Youssef EN-NESYRI (Sevilla) 3Marco ASENSIO (Real Madrid) 3Ángel CORREA (Atlético Madrid) 3 Erik LAMELA (Sevilla) 3Carlos SOLER (Valencia) 3ÁLVARO García (Rayo Vallecano) 3

If you want to consult this and other statistics of the competition, such as the classification of the Zamora, goals for and against each team or the number of cards, we recommend viewing it at this link.