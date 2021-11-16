Over two years, a terrible virus has forced the entire world into a forced quarantine of which to this day there is no end, and one of the most important lessons it has left is the value of life.

Many have had to get away from their loved ones, or have their dreams cut short for fear of contagion and die; however, few have shown themselves brave and forthright to the possibility of death.

And the thing is that many have a very different idea, according to their religion, of what it means to leave this earthly plane, but there is someone who has surprised with their courage and way of seeing life.

It is about the TV host of Spanish origin, Isabel Torres, who has left more than one with their mouths open when saying goodbye through her social networks, since she has been fighting with a hard disease that has made her lose the battle .

The story of Isabel Torres

It is worth mentioning that since 1996, the star managed to be the first transsexual in the Canary Islands to be able to change her ID and adapt it to her gender identity, which made her an example and a reference in the LGBTIQ + community.

The actress has been a great reference in the LGBTIQ + community for several years. Photo: IG / isabeltorresofficial

And it is that fame came to her as if by magic, because her intention to find her true identity led her to star in a cover of Interviú magazine that impressed all of Spain with her fiery pose.

For more than 20 years, the famous 72-year-old actress has fought for community rights, becoming an example of support and equality in times of too much homophobia.

But that would only mark the beginning of her career because in 2005 she became the first transsexual candidate to be Queen of the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Carnival.

Since then she has not stopped, as she has become part of programs such as “Channel Nº 4”, “Ana Rosa’s program” and “DEC”, in 2010 she became presenter of Antena 3 in the Canary Islands in the program “Nos Let’s go to the beach”.

Thousands of followers have shared their grief with her and fill her with good wishes. Photo: IG / isabeltorresofficial

Throughout her career she also developed her dream of becoming an actress, and since then she has appeared in the world of series, until starring in “Veneno”, the “Javis” series inspired by the life of Cristina Ortiz.

Terminal disease

Right at the peak of her career and in one of the best moments of her life, fate decided to play a bad bet on the actress, and since 2018 she was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Since then, the famous Spanish presenter has had to divide her work with chemotherapy treatments, a problem that worsened in June 2021.

“We have fought for a year or so so that this does not happen (losing my hair), but the time has come… From now on I am going to undergo quite drastic changes… But from now on I need this chemo which is the normal chemo to palliate and wait for that miraculous pill to finally cure my cancer ”, the star explained months ago.

According to his words, his cancer is a genetic mutation that with a pill already has a cure and only going on the market will they give it to me, but while it arrives, he will have to continue with chemotherapy treatments.

Heartbreaking farewell

However, the panorama has been completely different, as it was on November 15 when the host took to her social networks to say goodbye to her followers.

And it is that according to what Torres said, his destiny has a bad omen, since he has received bad news from his doctors, because they have shared that he has only two months to live.

“This is the last video that I am going to make for my followers for now … If I leave this one, I will reconnect, and if I do not leave, it has been a pleasure to meet you and be with you and live, live this beautiful experience called life. I give you a huge kiss, take good care of yourselves and see you soon God willing. And if not, see you in heaven… ”.

Immediately, she received thousands of comments from her followers that fill her with good vibes and wishes for her speedy recovery.

