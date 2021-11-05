It is no secret to anyone that the death of the well-known actor of ?? Necinos ??, Octavio Ocaña, has sown a lot of mystery within his followers and his family, because according to them, so far the true reason for his death.

According to social networks, the authorities of the State of Mexico, have decided to give ?? to the file of ?? Benito Rivers ??, many followers believe that they committed negligence and killed him by abusing his authority.

According to the Cuautitlán Izcalli prosecutor’s office, the latest report indicated that illicit substances were found in the body of the 22-year-old star, for which he lost control of his car and accidentally shot himself with his own weapon.

The actor was back on the comedy show, “Neighbors.” Photo: IG / octavioocaa

Such a version has left the social network community and his family dissatisfied, since it was the actor’s father, Octavio Pérez, who assures that he will go to the last consequences to clarify the death of his son.

But what is a fact is that the death of Ocaña has left a hard void within his fans, his fiancee, Nerea Godínez, with whom he already had wedding plans, as well as his parents and sisters.

For none of those close to the actor the process they have had to go through in recent days has been easy, but little by little more evidence has emerged.

The 22-year-old star passed away a week ago. Photo: IG / octavioocaa

And it is that in the last hours a series of videos have circulated, where supposedly they are shown as ?? Benito Rivers ?? he was taken to hospital while seriously injured.

However, it has been the father of Octavio, who has broken in front of the media when revealing the last conversation he had with his son.

Father of ?? Benito Rivers ?? reveals your child’s last words

Like any father of a family, Don Octavio Pérez has remained strong and firm since he learned of the unfortunate death of his son, but his strength has collapsed.

With good reason, the man has shared the last conversation he had with the 22-year-old actor, who advised him that he was absent for a couple of hours for an engagement.

???? … Dad, I’m going to miss two, three hours because I’m going to Villa del Carbón for a meal, he came with music ????, he asked me for permission, he lived with his partner, we are businessmen do we have mutual companies ??.

The actor’s parents demand justice for their son. Photo. IG / ovtavioocaa

The man also added that he was aware of the danger that exists in the country, and more so in the state of the capital, and that was what caused the death of the actor.

Octavio’s mother breaks the silence

A week after the death of the actor, Doña Lucía, Octavio’s mother, breaks the silence and speaks for the cameras of the program “Primer Impacto”, where she told the police to murder her son.

?? I began to tremble, and I would say give them everything, kill me, but not my son. I would have wanted to tell them kill me, please kill me ??, the woman communicated.

It was the actor’s fiancee who denied the version that her mother-in-law was in the hospital. Photo: IG / octavioocaa

In recent days, the news had circulated that the mother of the actor from ?? Necinos ??, had been hospitalized, news that was denied by Octavio’s fiancee, Nerea Godínez.

It should be noted that the actor’s mother has spent the worst days of her life, as one of her daughters confessed that she was “dead while she was alive,” and all she did was cry for the actor’s death.

The actor’s mother appreciates all the displays of affection. Photo: YouTube

