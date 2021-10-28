10/28/2021 at 3:42 PM CEST

EP

Twitter has announced new labs (‘labs’) for its paid subscription Blue, with which it offers early access to functions that are not present in the standard social network, such as the ability to upload longer videos.

The laboratories They are the way in which the company makes available to Twitter Blue users the new functions it is working on for this payment service, which they can also test in advance.

This Thursday, the company announced two new features, one for iOS and one for PC. As he explains through his profile on the platform, in the first one, users will be able to pin your favorite conversations at the top of direct messages.

The second function allows you to get on the platform and ‘tweet’ videos up to ten minutes long (compared to the videos of just over two minutes that it currently allows in the normal version of Twitter), but only from a computer.

The labs are currently available to Twitter Blue subscribers from Canada and Australia, as the company has qualified, although they will extend it to more countries “soon”.

Twitter confirmed in June its payment service Twitter Blue, with which it offers additional functions to those found in the free version of the platform. It is designed for those users who use the social network a lot and demand powerful functions that cover their needs, although at the moment it has only been launched in Canada and Australia.