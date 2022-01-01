At this moment, Guillermo del Toro is in full promotion of El Callejón de las Almas Perdidas – 70%, which has already been released in some countries, being harshly overshadowed by Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%, which has been reflected in its income at the box office (especially in the United States), while Mexico prepares to receive it on the billboard at the end of January. While the Mexican public awaits this new film from the Oscar winner for La Forma Del Agua – 92%, the film has already started its run within awards season.

But that is not the only project that has kept the filmmaker’s fans on their toes; For a couple of years, it was confirmed that Del Toro would start working on a new adaptation of the classic tale of The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi, which has already gone through various animated and live-action versions, from Hollywood to Italian productions. , two of them starring Roberto Benigni. However, despite being a story already told, the director will give it that fantastic and somewhat sinister touch that has already become so common in his film fables.

This production has been lengthened in its making due to the fact that it is a stop-motion, but it seems that Guillermo del Toro it still sets out to offer something beyond the story that most of the audience knows about. Something that identifies most of his films, regardless of what they are about, is that they bring a significant political context to the table; for example, both Pan’s Labyrinth – 95% like El Espinazo del Diablo – 92% are directly related to the Spanish Civil War, although at different times during it, while Hellboy – 81% make direct reference to Nazism with its villains.

Pinocchio will not be the exception with this type of setting, as it is the director himself who confirmed that this film takes place in the middle of fascist Italy, turning the experiences of its wooden protagonist into a metaphor for what society lived through at that time. important for the history of that country, and of various societies in different parts of the world. This is what he commented during an interview with Rotten Tomatoes:

‘Pinocchio’ is about what makes a human human and what makes a human a puppet. Or a puppet, a human being because it is set during the rise of Mussolini in fascist Italy. So, it’s a really interesting thematic exercise, that one.

Guillermo del Toro’s new #Pinocchio stop-motion musical will be set during the rise of Mussolini in fascist Italy. pic.twitter.com/nkcrbkI3ol – Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) December 29, 2021

Del Toro also spoke about how they could relate to each other. The Alley of Lost Souls Y Pinocchio, ensuring that “they have parallels. Obviously, ‘Pinocchio’ has large sections at a carnival, so there are little echoes between the two [películas]”. Except that Pinocchio it deals with a different theme. Of course, this story will continue to respect its original essence as a fairy tale, but the director, along with Mark Gustafson (co-director), will look for that political theme between the lines.

So far the release date of this film has not been confirmed, although it was originally planned to be released this year. Meanwhile, the original dubbing will be provided by Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Ron Perlman (one of his favorite stars), Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Cate Blanchett, Tim Blake Nelson, Finn Wolfhard, Burn Gorman and John Turturro.

