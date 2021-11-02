It’s no secret that Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan don’t have much of a relationship. His Airness connection with the city of Chicago, beyond a specific event, has been non-existent since he left the Bulls, back in 1998, after that last shot against the Jazz that gave the team the sixth ring of their spectacular dynasty. After this, Jordan went first to Washington (where he played his last two active seasons) and then to his native Carolina to act as a rich man and owner of the Hornets, where he has collected a good fortune (more than 1.900 million dollars in the present time) and has caused the occasional outrage as a manager, a position that has never been quite successful.

Beyond all that, Jordan has not returned to Chicago, where Pippen resides, and the times the two have met have been counted. A few public compliments, but little interest in crossing. Jordan has gone about his business and Pippen counts the occasional television appearance with Paul Pierce and company. And both, of course, have focused on speaking highly of their era and their stage as active players and ensuring that they would be better than any current team. An argument that they repeated too much with the Warriors’ 73 ringless victories. They went to 72 (in 1995-96) and they did win. You know the phrase: “73 wins don’t mean sh * t ‘without ring”.

And, between one thing and another, The Last Dance was released. A series that created controversy and entertained quarantines, which gave another perspective on basketball and dealt with Michael Jordan, who had full control of it, talking about Michael Jordan. And glorifying his figure, maximizing his achievements … and disrespect on occasion. Clyde Drexler complained, Karl Malone refused to speak, John Stockton came close to doing the same, Gary Payton protested, Luc Longley was forgotten and a host of things Jordan ignored like who has an aura superior to the rest and need not apologize no reason. A very large part of an indomitable character and full of killer instincts. Qualities that ultimately led him to become the legend that he is today.

Well, the last to show his discontent is Scottie Pippen, who in a letter that has quickly gone viral on social networks, has revealed that Jordan wrote to him when he knew his anger and has told why he was angry. “The last two episodes aired on May 17. Like the eight before, they glorified Michael Jordan without giving enough praise to me and my proud teammates. Michael deserved a large share of the blame. The producers had given him a lot of the blame. editorial control of the final product. The document could not have been published otherwise. He was the protagonist and the director, “says part of that writing, in which Pippen accuses his partner of being” condescending. ” One more chapter from the past in relation to a documentary that has given a lot to talk about. And that has shown that the figure of Michael Jordan is so great, that not even the critics can with him. Things of legends.