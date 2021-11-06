The last few years have been tough for Johnny Depp from the personal side, however, his legal conflicts he faces with his ex-wife Amber Heard have also significantly damaged his career. It is true that the actor still has job opportunities and has even been invited to several film festivals to receive some recognition, but his life and his future no longer have the insurance of the big franchises.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

After being a coveted face that we would easily see in at least one blockbuster a year, now Johnny has opted for lower-budget, indie films, but has also faced distributors who don’t give those movies the focus they deserve. Whether it’s for reputation, for appealing to the masses or for fear that his project will be overshadowed by his current situation, the work for the actor has decreased significantly.

On the other hand, it is also interesting to see how those films where he was the center of everything were going to develop. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – 79% became one of the gold mines for Disney, with good and bad reviews throughout the film series, the premiere of each of their films was a secure millionaire income for the house of the mouse, and it is that the The drunken pirate’s charisma was undeniable.

Now that Disney is going to try to continue squeezing these adventure films, but without its main face, it will be captivating to observe the response of the public, because from this moment it already sounds risky. Perhaps the best option is to start from scratch with new adventures and new characters that have nothing to do with the exploits of Jack Sparrow so that it works independently.

Keep reading: Johnny Depp is an overrated and hyped actor, says Brian Cox

The franchise of Pirates of the Caribbean it is not only essential for Johnny depp, but for other actors who are part of it, such as Kevin McNally, who was his inseparable partner, Mr. Gibbs. On several occasions, the 65-year-old actor has defended the actor from Alice in Wonderland – 52%, assuring that it would be a bad idea to continue with the franchise without his main face, in addition to insisting that it is a good person. These were his most recent statements for Express:

I’ve never seen a hint of a dark side in Johnny. I see a great humanitarian and a beautiful human being. I don’t see any impediment to my going back and playing Jack Sparrow. I think there would be a general feeling that without Jack there is no Pirates franchise. And there is probably a lot of truth to that. But now there have been questions about that, certainly why not have other Pirates movies and certainly why not have Jack in the background.

Continue with: Johnny Depp says they can never take Jack Sparrow from him because he has him in his heart

McNally suggested that if it was strictly necessary to eliminate Depp, since Disney shows no interest in getting him back, at least the character could be rescued, in a search or rescue attempt – perhaps as in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Chest of the Dead. Death – 54% when he accidentally becomes the leader of a tribe, or Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End – 45%, where they make him come back from death -.