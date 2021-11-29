The Lakers welcome the Pistons to Staples Center on Sunday, Nov. 28 for the rematch between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart.

Suffice it to say that sparks flew the last time we saw the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons play one another. That, of course, was the game in which LeBron James elbowed Isaiah Stewart in the face, inciting an all-out brawl and wild scene in the Motor City. On Sunday, Nov. 28, we get the rematch in LA.

While fans will be looking for more fireworks, the fact of the matter is that the basketball is more important, especially for the Lakers. With LeBron back from his suspension and Anthony Davis healthy, the team needs to rebound from underperforming early and start to go on a run to make up ground in the Western Conference.

As for the Pistons, we know that this team is rebuilding and not quite at a place with the roster where they can compete. Still, they hope Cade Cunningham and a young core can step up against these stars and show some positive things.

What channel is the Pistons vs. Lakers NBA game on?

Sunday’s game can be seen locally in Detroit on Bally Sports Detroit. In Los Angeles, it can be seen on Spectrum SportsNet.

Pistons vs. Lakers Odds, Point Spread

Point Spread: Lakers 10.5

Moneyline: Lakers – 600, Pistons +450

O / U Total: 213.5

Odds courtesy of WynnBET

Despite the likely animosity in the air between these two teams on Sunday night, the oddsmakers are clearly taking the quality of these teams into account.

Los Angeles has been the far better team this season, even with the struggles of their own. Meanwhile, Detroit is clearly on the mend as a franchise and, playing on the road a long way from the Motor City, it stands for reason why they’d be such heavy underdogs.

Pistons vs. Lakers NBA Reddit Live Stream

Date: Sunday, Nov. 28

Start Time: 9:30 pm ET

TV Channel: Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Detroit

Live Stream: FuboTV (7-day free trial available), NBA League Pass (blackout restrictions apply)

Fans can stream the action in local markets on FuboTV for all your NBA action needs. Even better, the streaming cable service is available for a 7-day free trial when new users sign up. NBA League Pass also offers the chance for all out-of-market subscribers to stream and watch the game with a paid subscription to the service.

If you won’t be near a television, you can catch a live stream of the Lakers vs. Celtics game on the NBA streams subreddit community by searching “sportsurge” on Google.