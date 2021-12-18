12/17/2021 at 20:03 CET

Detroit Pistons receives this Saturday (6:00 p.m. in Spain) at the ‘NBA Saturdays’ at Houston Rockets in a game between two teams that have their eyes set on the future with their youngsters, especially the locals with the number one from the last draft, the point guard Cade Cunningham.

This NBA initiative for Saturdays, which also includes the ‘NBA Sundays’, consists of broadcasting matches in European prime time to get closer to the fans of the Old Continent. For this season 48 games are scheduled.

With the positives for coronavirus stalking the world of sports again, the NBA has about 50 players out for health and safety protocol, but keep going with some games postponed and others with a very large number of casualties.

Cade Cunnigham, the great attraction of the party

With this circumstance, it is difficult to foresee which players will be on the court each night, but if there are no last minute scares the big star of the ‘NBA Saturdays’ will be Cunningham. A base to which, keeping their distance, they compared him with Luka doncic for his ability to add in the three main statistics -points, rebounds and assists- and for below average athletic capabilities combined with extraordinary IQ. After his doubtful start and misguided in the triple, he averages 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists in Pistons that are the worst team in the competition with only four wins.

In front they will have a franchise that achieved something never seen in the major American leagues. They went from a 15-game losing streak to seven straight wins.

The Rockets, more active in the offices than in the courts

What’s more, The Rockets promise to be the agitators of the final days of the transfer market by having several players for whom the applicants to the ring fight. John wall And his $ 43 million per season contract is a problem for any franchise; Eric Gordon, which until yesterday Thursday averaged 22.8 points in five games-, Daniel Theis Y Christian wood they aim to get out.

Eric Gordon tonight: 32 pts

10-16 FG

5-8 3P He is shooting 44.8% from three this season, 7th highest this season. pic.twitter.com/pHC0jfeV6c – StatMuse (@statmuse) December 14, 2021

A circumstance that could help the Spanish Usman garuba. Chosen in position 23 of the last draft, He’s not getting much of a chance and the Rockets assigned him to the Development League team. Against the Cavs last Wednesday, he added 17 minutes with the game already declined, after overcoming a contusion to his right thigh.

The match to be played in the Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena (Michigan) will begin at 6:00 p.m. and can be seen live through the NBA League Pass platform and Movistar Deportes.