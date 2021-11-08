11/08/2021 at 19:48 CET

Eight years after the murder of his girlfriend, Oscar pistorius, who was a Paralympic champion, you already qualify for parole having already served half of his sentence (6 years) for killing his partner, Reeva steenkampAlthough he will first have to meet with Steenkamp’s parents in South Africa’s “restorative justice” parole process before his release is considered.

Pistorius was convicted of murder in 2015, after shooting his partner multiple times through a bathroom door at his home on Valentine’s Day 2013, so was sentenced Finally to 13 years and five months in prison. Now with half his sentence already served, the former London 2012 champion has become eligible for parole after serving half his sentence.

For their part, the parents of the murdered woman, Barry and June Steenkamp have requested a face-to-face meeting with Pistorius before his early release from prison is considered, to ask for an explanation as to why he shot his daughter. In this sense, Tania koen, a lawyer for the Steenkamps has stated that “they (Barry and June) feel that Reeva has a voice. They are Reeva’s voice and they owe it to their beloved daughter. ”

So that, PistoriusThe 34-year-old could be transferred from where he is incarcerated at the Atteridgeville Correctional Center in the capital Pretoria to the Steenkamps’ hometown of Gqerberha to the meeting between victims and offenders because, according to Koen “Barry cannot travel due to his health.” For his part, the former Paralympic champion’s lawyer said he was hopeful that the meeting between Pistorius and the parents of Reeva may take place at the end of the year.