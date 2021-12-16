

Lewandowski leads the fight for the Golden Boot 2021-2022, but they are closely followed.

Photo: Lukas Barth-Tuttas – Pool / .

Since Robert Lewandowski won the Golden Boot as top scorer in the European leagues in the 2020-2021 season, started a new career to try to dethrone the Pole in the current season and thus choose a new European scoring champion.

While it is true that last season Lewandowski swept from start to finish, in the 2021-2022, the competition is tighter, with several surprises At the top of the list and in some cases, direct competition for the Bayern Munich striker is in the Bundesliga itself.

In the current European campaign, which, like every year, started earlier for some leagues, there are several new names that could surprise to continue with the overwhelming pace that they bring, among them Dusan Vlahovic of Serie A of Italy and Patrik Schick of the Bundesliga stand out.

Here is the table of scorers until December 13. The same that is evaluated both by the goals and by the score obtained according to UEFA.

one.- Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich, Germany): 16 goals in 1,271 minutes, 32 points.

two.- Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina, Italy): 15 goals in 1,521 minutes, 30 points.

3.- Patrik schick (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany): 14 goals in 933 minutes, 28 points.

4.- Mohamed salah (Liverpool, England): 14 goals in 1,440 minutes, 28 points.

5.- Ricardo Gomes (Partizan, Serbia): 18 goals in 1,513 minutes, 27 points.

6.- Ohi Omoijuanfo (Molde FK, Norway): 27 goals in 2,372 minutes, 27 points.

7.- Ciro Immobile (Lazio, Italy): 13 goals in 1,279 minutes, 26 points.

8.- Karim Benzema (Real Madrid): 13 goals in 1,293 minutes, 26 points.

9.- Thomas Olsen (Lillestrom SK, Norway): 26 goals in 2,542 minutes, 26 points.

10.- Henri Anier (Paide, Estonia): 26 goals in 2,620 minutes, 26 points.

How is the scorers table established for the Golden Boot?

It should be noted that, to establish the table of positions between the scorers of European football, In addition to the annotations, the points that are calculated through a multiplier granted by ‘European Sports Media’ are taken into account which varies depending on the position of each league in the UEFA ranking.

In the leagues of Spain, France, Germany, England and Italy, which are classified as the ‘big five in Europe’, the goals are multiplied by two. Local mid-level tournaments such as the Portuguese League, the Dutch League or the Turkish League, multiply the points by 1.5, while the minor leagues do not have a multiplication factor.

Remember that for the election of the Golden Boot, only the goals scored in domestic leagues count, In other words, those scored in the Champions League or in cup tournaments do not count.

Lastly, it should be mentioned that in the event of a tie on points, the first tiebreaker criterion will be the least number of minutes played in their respective league championships.

