The ex girlfriend free agent pitcher Sam dyson filed a civil lawsuit against him, charging him with sexual assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In March, Major League Baseball suspended Dyson for the entire 2021 season under the league’s domestic violence policy after completing an investigation into allegations of abuse made by his ex-girlfriend, Alexis Blackburn, in the 2019 investigation into Dyson.

On Monday, Blackburn’s attorney, Robert Buschel, of the Buschel Gibbons law firm in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, released a statement in which he read: “Mr. Dyson has not accepted responsibility for his behavior and has therefore forced this matter to be tried and proven before a jury. We have no doubt that the jury’s findings will be identical to those of the Major Leagues and that Mr. Dyson will be held accountable for his violent actions against Ms. Blackburn. “

Alexis Blackburn hopes this lawsuit will help all women who are in an abusive relationship. She hopes it will bring the freedom to escape abusive relationships and calls on all professional sports leagues to take note and take substantial steps to eliminate the acceptance of domestic violence and sexual violence in sports. “

Dyson’s agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Athletic reported that the league launched an investigation in November 2019 after a post by Blackburn on Instagram on November 26 alluded to domestic violence by an anonymous person, who a source confirmed was Dyson.

Blackburn and Dyson were interviewed by police in Jupiter, Florida, in January 2020 after Blackburn flew to Florida, where the two previously shared a home, to file a police report on a violent incident with Dyson involving his cat the November 6th.

In his interview with an officer, Blackburn alleged multiple previous incidents of physical violence by Dyson and said he had been abusive for years. In his taped interview with police, Dyson admitted that he and Blackburn had a “verbally violent and toxic relationship.”

In October 2020, . reported that Dyson sat down with MLB investigators the previous month, nearly 10 months after Blackburn first made the details of his story public.

At the time of Dyson’s suspension, Commissioner Rob Manfred issued a statement saying that after MLB completed its investigation, “I have concluded that Mr. Dyson violated our (Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy) and that discipline is appropriate ”.

“In accordance with the terms of the policy, Dyson will participate in a comprehensive and confidential treatment and evaluation program overseen by the Joint Policy Board,” the league added in the statement.

Dyson hasn’t played since 2019, when he was a member of the San Francisco Giants. He played for five teams over the course of eight years, including the Miami Marlins, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and the Toronto Blue Jays, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

