This Tuesday Red Sox from Boston and Astros of Houston were measured in the game 4 of the Serie from Championship of the American League, which was a 9-2 victory for the siderales over the red-legged ones, enjoying timely home runs and a great pitching duel by both, making it clear how the Playoffs of the Major League Baseball – MLB.

The development of this game can be summarized in the first and last chapters, since the runs of this game were produced with home runs, since third baseman Alex Bregman opened the board for the Astros and shortstop Xander Bogaerts for the Red Sox. , fired a two-run rocket, the same with which the Boston team set a home run record in the Major League Baseball Playoffs. While at the end, José Altuve homered in the eighth inning and leveled things, subsequently, a run of seven lines in the ninth, led those led by Dusty Baker to victory.

Alex Bregman

Monstrous Breggy Bomb. #ForTheH pic.twitter.com/CRpFpvLNJJ – Houston Astros (@astros) October 20, 2021

Xander Bogaerts and home run record for the Patirrojos in the postseason

Xander Bogaerts goes to front with um 2-run home run 🔥🚀🚀 # DirtyWater #MLBFoxSports pic.twitter.com/IaGqoJykEC – Baseball Mundo Afora 🌍 (@beisebolmafora) October 20, 2021

Greinke failure and Astros rotation

Cora’s annoyance that almost ended in expulsion

Alex Cora came out to argue with umpire Laz Diaz for striking out JD Martinez with a ball that was clearly out of the strike zone. 🧐😳 #PensarNoCuesta 🧠 #Postseason pic.twitter.com/533PhmWu15 – Héctor José Torres Donato (@deplaymaker) October 20, 2021

Steal from Altuve at first base

AstroBoy appeared again to tie the actions

The Venezuelan hit his third home run of the 2021 postseason and reached 21 for life in this instance to beat Derek Jeter

Carlos Correa’s double with the 2-2 game that paved the way for Houston

The clock was set. ⌚️ 9th inning, double by Carlos Correa. 💪 # Postseason pic.twitter.com/aon2pZj5K7 – MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) October 20, 2021

Key shift and with some controversy from receiver Jason Castro

CASTRO THE ASTRO. # ForTheH pic.twitter.com/Hkm0DcByua – Houston Astros (@astros) October 20, 2021

As a statistic, those seven Astros runs in the ninth tie for the most in a postseason inning in the ninth or later.