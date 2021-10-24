Related news

The videos and photographs that are shared on social networks are every day of higher quality. Users in Spain are looking to date the best light and the right angle in the live shows and content they publish. To achieve this, products are being created for all budgets.

Pivo Pod X it is included within this new industry. It is a support for the phone that thanks to artificial intelligence can take care of taking the best shots and follow the person with the camera. So it is no longer necessary to ask a friend to take our photo.

Its creators have just launched the second crowdfunding campaign to finance this project. Pivo Pod X is based on a small device that works through mobile video editing applications and a remote control, from 137 euros.

Pocket Video

Its operation is simple, the mobile is placed in the biscuit-shaped support. Through the mobile application, the device analyzes what is seen through the phone’s camera and manage the necessary adjustments so that the video or photos turn out well.

Both people and animals, the intelligent recognition system can follow the protagonist of the video in motion. Pivo zooms or rotates on itself 360º and vertically to always have your main objective on screen, but applying stabilization at the same time.

Pivo Pod X, smart support for GetPivo mobile

It also offers color and light adjustments while recording or taking photos. In this way, users avoid having to correct these parameters after recording.

To take photos, the developers of this project have created the Composition AI function, “automatically analyzes the environment to capture the lighting, colors, angles and focus suitable for your photos” they explain.

The device can be controlled using the remote control included in the kit, but it also works with gesture control. It works for both still photos, moving videos, live broadcasts, and video calls with the family.

Goodbye to the tripod

The creators of this project are responsible for other products such as smart tripods or webcams to which they have been adding qualities. One of the novelties that Pivo Pod X integrates is the ability to rotate horizontally, but also vertically.

Pivo Pod X GetPivo Omicrono

As is usual on the Kickstarter website where the project has been published, several kits are offered with different prices. The most basic is from 137 euros and it only includes the Pivo Pod X with the app which will be available shortly.

The most expensive is 377 euros with two complete kits in which there are two devices, with remote controls, microphone and travel case to store them. Delivery of the product is scheduled for early 2022 to any country.

