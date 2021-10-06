Everything indicates that the presentation of the Pixel Fold will be held in the final stretch of 2021. While we wait for the day to arrive, some renderings show us what the expected folding mobile from Google could look like.

Mobile phones with a folding screen are gaining prominence little by little. Flexible panel terminals are no longer a rarity and more and more users are willing to give them a try.

Brands do not want to miss this trend and everything points to the fact that in the coming months we will get to know the folding mobiles of many manufacturers, which will land on the market to face the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 from Samsung, the great rivals to beat.

The rumored Pixel Fold is one of the most anticipated flex panel smartphones. If the reports that have come to light so far are correct, the coming-out of foldable Google mobile It will take place in the final stretch of this 2021, so the wait to meet him could be about to end.

While the time comes, some renders imagine the possible design of the Pixel Fold. They come to us from the specialized medium LetsGoDigital and the technological youtuber Waqar Khan, who point out that the conceptual design is inspired by the Pixel 6 series.

As you can see in the images and video of the 3D renderings, the Pixel Fold could look quite similar to the Pixel 6 series.

If the rumors are correct, Google could bet on the photographic equipment also in its flexible mobile, so it could show off the striking rear camera module that we have already seen in the leaks of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Nevertheless, It is also possible that those of Mountain View opt for a more discreet photographic equipment with the aim of lowering the cost of your folding mobile.

The Pixel Fold is said to feature a 7.6-inch OLED screen and it will be in a book format with an inward fold. The main panel will have a camera built into a hole in the upper right corner for taking selfies and video calls.

Latest generation folding mobile with an external 6.2 “AMOLED screen and an internal 7.6” AMOLED screen in capacities of 256 GB and 512 GB.

The secondary outer display will also be a perforated panel with a selfie camera built into the top. Hardware-wise, the latest rumored specs suggest that the brain of the Pixel Fold will be the new Tensor SoC developed by Google.

This is what we know at the moment of Google’s folding mobile, but since they are rumors we can’t take anything for granted yet. We will have to wait for its presentation, which could take place at the end of October according to analysts.