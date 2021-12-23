12/23/2021 at 18:05 CET

Miralem Pjanic arrived on loan to Besiktas from Barcelona, where it performed well below expectations. The Bosnian has been recovering sensations in Turkey and despite rumors about his future, Pjanic has been very clear in silencing them.

Pjanic will not move from Besiktas

When asked about his intentions for the winter market, Miralem Pjanic is clear that he will continue at Besiktas, a club in which he assures that he feels very comfortable: “I’ll be here at least until June. I will not leave this beautiful environment. I will be happy here and enjoying the environment that I have found. We have a good team. ”

Good atmosphere despite the terrible campaign

The Istanbul team is not in a good position in the league, as march tenths, but nevertheless, the atmosphere inside the dressing room is excellent, according to Pjanic: “There are a lot of league and Turkish cup matches. We will go game by game and try to get something. I have a very good relationship with everyone. I have faith. The team also began to trust me. I respect the coach and he respects me, we have a very good relationship “

In addition, he added that he is eager to return to the pitch after his injury: “I was injured, but I try to get back to the field a little earlier than expected because my team needs me. I’m getting better”.

Finally, he spoke about his style of play thus leaving another ‘dart’ for Koeman. Assured that feels more comfortable playing as an interior, a position he held on few occasions at Can Barça: I like to play number six. I feel more comfortable and the coach is aware of this. I touch more ball there. “

In this way, Miralem Pjanic, one of the great failed signings that have condemned the culé economy, has made it clear that he has no intention of changing of scene, at least, until next summer.