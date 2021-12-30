Updated on Thursday, December 30, 2021 – 02:26

“A great opportunity has been lost”, they stand out in the agricultural sector, which will receive from Europe between 2023 and 2027 a total of 47,724 million

Luis Planas, during the press conference after the Council of Ministers JUAN CARLOS HIDALGOEFE

Spain’s Strategic Plan for the reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (PAC) for the period 2023-2027 you are already in Brussels. The Ministry of Agriculture sent yesterday the final document in order to obtain European aid for farmers and ranchers, basic to balance their income. From now on, the European Commission will evaluate the Spanish approach during the first half of the new year for its entry into force on January 1, 2023.

The funds are endowed with 47,724 million euros (of the 386,000 million that will be distributed in total in the EU) for a total of 630,000 beneficiaries. Of that amount, applicants will receive more than 4.8 billion euros per year in direct aid, some 700 million will be allocated to market measures and another 1.7 billion will be allocated to rural development policies.

Precisely, the cut in aid (around 10% compared to the previous period) and, above all, their conditionality (approximately 40% of the budget) to the implementation of activities that fight climate change They have supposed that the document arrives without consensus, neither with the autonomous communities nor with the representatives of the agricultural sector, despite the fact that the negotiations have lasted more than three years.

For the minister Luis Planas, Spain have a “fairer, more social and more sustainable” CAP but the rest of the actors do not think the same. At the last meeting of the Sectoral Conference on Agriculture and Rural Development, the text was not put to a vote. “If the minister had done it, surely I would have lost“, highlights industry sources.

The debate was subjected to the struggle between Autonomous Communities, some even above partisan interests. This is the case of Aragn (PSOE), who always criticized the model presented by Planas by not prioritizing the professional farmer, who lives exclusively from the countryside. Your advisor Joaqun Olona he has wondered, annoyed, if all the communities were only looking to maximize “our piece of cake”. It was not the only one, the communities of Murcia and Andalusia have also been the most combative in the final sprint of the negotiations.

THE SECTOR

The opinion of the agricultural sector is practically unanimous and is summarized in this assertion of Miguel Padilla, general secretary of COAG: “a great opportunity has been lost”, so he shows his “disappointment”. His criticisms focus on the “hypocrisy” of the new legislation, also directed from Brussels with its ‘Farm to Table’ plan, “by demanding very high environmental sustainability at the expense of professional farmers, when we are the first to do so. take care of the field, while turning a blind eye to the productions that come from outside “. Furthermore, he does not understand how professionals in the field are put “on the same level” with those who do not have it as their first activity.

The president of Asaja, Pedro Cheap, considers that the distribution of funds could have been done “in another way” so as not to “penalize professional agriculture and professional farmers”, in addition to the fact that the new system, with eco-schemes, “penalizes redistributive payment and, in short, to the model of agriculture and livestock that exists in Spain “.

For the general secretary of UPA, Lorenzo Ramos, “there are few lights and many shadows” in the document because although important new features have been introduced, such as the maximum ceiling for operating aid or redistributive payments, I would have preferred to see “much more” progress in both cases. “It is insufficient and short,” he sums up.

