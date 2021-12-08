

The overall efficacy of the vaccine was 71% against all variants of the coronavirus except Omicron.

The Medicago laboratory has been in constant development, for some months, of the first World Plant Based Covid-19 Vaccine, which is being tested in various places around the world.

This “vegetable vaccine“, As it is also known, has had promising results, thanks to the fact that” the research began later “, which scientists consider as an” advantage “over commercially known ones.

The first candidate who received the vaccine against plant covid-19, demonstrated that this injection is 75% effective against the prevention of the Delta variant of the virus, according to the pharmaceutical company.

But the Medicago vaccine was 75.3% effective against the variant, thanks to being improved with the GlaxoSmithKline booster, according to a late-stage study by both companies.

“These are encouraging results given that the data was obtained in an environment without circulating ancestral viruses. The global covid-19 pandemic continues to show new facets with the current dominance of the Delta variant, the upcoming Omicron and other variants that are likely to follow, ”said Thomas Breuer, GSK’s director of global health, in a statement.

How does the plant vaccine work?

The vaccine uses a technology known as “virus-like particles” produced in vegetables cells, which mimic the structure of the coronavirus, but do not contain genetic material from it.

“These particles are introduced into the cells of the plant, which synthesizes and produces them. The plants act as mini vaccine factories. There are no live viruses or animal products, which generates fewer risks of adverse effects, ”explained the laboratory.

The overall efficacy of the vaccine was 71% against all variants of the coronavirus except Omicron, which was unknown when the study began.

The trial involved more than 24,000 participants aged 18 and over in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil.

Medicago said it plans to seek regulatory approval for Health Canada’s plant-based covid-19 vaccine.

Beyond covid, the success of this vaccine also opens up other possibilities to develop more vaccines against other viruses, whose active principle is generated in plants.

