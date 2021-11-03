11/03/2021 at 07:27 CET

.

The Mexican boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez arrived this Tuesday in Las Vegas from San Diego and entered the MGM Grand Arena to the rhythm of mariachi and with the song of “Guadalajara” to later ensure that Saturday’s super middleweight unification bout in front of the American Caleb Plant it wouldn’t make it past the ninth round.

“I am very clear that the fight will be defined in my favor between the seventh and ninth rounds,” said Álvarez that will play the titles of the World Boxing Council (WBC), the World Organization (WBO) and the World Association (WBA), while Plant will present the one from the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

Álvarez, who said he was happy to return to Las Vegas, where he debuted in 2013, insisted that the fight is just another step in his legacy by facing a good rival.

This will be the eighth time that «Canelo» Álvarez arrives at the MGM GrandIt must be remembered that in November 2019 he knocked out Russian Sergey Kovalev to establish himself as four-time world champion.

“Nothing new for me, there are no differences and it is always a pleasure to return to Las Vegas,” said Álvarez, 31, and 56-1-2, with 38 wins achieved by knockout. “It is something very important to my legacy what is at stake on Saturday with the unification of the title and I want to make history with the victory. “

Álvarez, who will take a $ 40 million bag for 10 for Plant, He pointed out that he has nothing personal against the American champion, but he would use all his qualities to achieve the victory.

“I like boxing, He enjoyed it to the fullest when I’m in the ring. “Álvarez stressed. “He is a good fighter, but it is nothing new for me, because I have already faced others who have also been very good.”

The Mexican champion is convinced that the historic opportunity he has to unify titles will not let it pass and, on the contrary, he will be able to get the best of his boxing on the ring.

“We have made a great preparation, we are ready for the great duel and I am sure that with everyone’s help we will make history,” Álvarez reiterated. “The triumph will go through Mexico and all those who have always trusted my career as a professional “.

Álvarez insisted that Being at the gates of a unification combat is something that by itself already motivates, but in his case he will also do it to give great joy to all Mexicans