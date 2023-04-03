Plants scream when a leaf is torn off or lacks water but humans cannot hear them

To the surprise (and pain) of many, we discovered that plants actually act much like any mammal when in pain, injured, or under extreme pressure.

Biology has made interesting advances in recent years, at least with regard to the manipulation and improvement of plants or seeds.

There is the case of that group of scientists who was able to create plants capable of glowing in the dark, by manipulating their DNA.

But now the most recent finding in this field points to a diametrically opposite direction that will help us better understand the pain and sensitivity of the plants we have in our home.

Since it turns out that each and every one of them is capable of feeling and reacting with ultrasonic screams, imperceptible to the human ear, every time they are injured, injured or violated.

Plants scream but humans can’t hear them

A study published in the journal Cell has found that plants can emit high-pitched clicks when stressed by drought, infection, or cutting. These sounds would have the volume of a normal human conversation, but these “ultrasonic clicks” are so high-pitched that it is impossible to hear them.

This is how Lilach Hadany, lead author of the study and biologist and evolutionary theorist at Tel Aviv University explains it, detailing how they recorded the ultrasonic noise generated by tomato, tobacco and cactus plants when they were healthy or stressed by drought, infection or cutting:

“Humans generally hear up to 16 kilohertz. These sounds mostly range between 40 and 80 kilohertz. Specific equipment such as ultrasonic microphones is needed to record the sounds.

Thus, we can distinguish between the sounds emitted by the tomato and the tobacco, between the tomato and the cactus, or also between the cut tomato and the dry tomato, or the slightly dry tomato and the very dry tomato.”

So the research team generated this audio pool, and when they fed this library of sounds into a computer, they found that the machine could distinguish a stressed plant from a healthy plant.

The machine was also able to distinguish the sounds of different kinds of stress even, which could be useful in different fields of agriculture to detect when some plants start to dehydrate in order to save them in time.

Obviously these sounds would have been around forever, but it’s only now that the scientific community has proven the ramifications of their existence.