12/08/2021 at 13:02 CET

The Real Valladolid footballer Gonzalo silver has suffered this morning a traffic accident in the center of the Valladolid capital, which has resulted in two minor injuries, none of them the player, according to what club sources have confirmed to ..

The collision occurred at around 6.45 am and two cars were involved in it at the intersection of López Gómez street with Fray Luis de León in Valladolid, according to sources from 1-1- 2 and the Municipal Police, who do not detail the identities of those involved in the event.

However, Real Valladolid, through a statement, has deplored the footballer’s behavior and specified that “preserving the player’s privacy, it reserves the appropriate disciplinary measures, and will open the corresponding file when it has all the information.”

“We also regret the injuries suffered by the people who have been involved in the accident, who, luckily and based on the information we have, are in good condition,” the statement added.

On 1-1-2, he notified the Valladolid Municipal Police and the Sacyl Health Emergency Coordination Center (CCU) of this accident, which sent a mobile ICU and two basic life support ambulances.

At the scene of the accident, the Sacyl health personnel treated two injured people, a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, who were later transferred to the Hospital Clínico Universitario de Valladolid by basic life support ambulance and ICU. mobile, respectively, although their injuries are not serious.

The club’s statement has specified that “regardless of the individual responsibility of the player, and without prejudice to the measures that the Justice takes in this regard, the Internal Regulations and the Club’s Code of Conduct are strict to face this type of attitudes, attacking the values ​​of the institution “.