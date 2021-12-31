

A Peruvian soccer player released details of an alleged case of “perversion of minors.”

Peruvian soccer player Cindy Novoa assured this Thursday that, when she decided to leave the Sports University a year ago, she did so because there was “a perverted junior coach.”

“In 2019 I gave up everything and was clear saying that professional ethics was not negotiable. At that moment we had a perverted minor coach “, said Novoa on social networks.

“From my side I seek equality in my sport. Can you imagine being in my position? There I leave the data and investigate, “he added.

Novoa, which in 2019 was awarded as the best player in the Peruvian league by leading her team to become national champion, left University at the end of that season and was later hired by Alianza Lima, the eternal rival of the cream team.

The soccer player explained that now she feels ready to explain the reasons why she left university since she will not continue next season in Alianza and is a free player.

Despite the fact that many fans understand the importance of Novoa’s complaint, another good part limited themselves to recriminating him in networks for his departure from University to Alianza and accuse her of seeking visibility for revealing the case a year later.

Although Novoa does not identify the technician of his accusation, your complaint may refer to Juan Pablo Durand, who was in charge of the University women’s team from 2017 to 2021, including the time in which the soccer player wore the cream shirt.

Durand’s name came to the fore in September in a statement from the Feminist University, a group of women fans of the Lima club, in which they accused him of “harassment of minors” and they affirmed that the conversations he had with the players were more typical of a “pedophile profile”.

This group also charged against the previous administration of Universitario for not having taken action against Durand, which allegedly left the players “helpless” and “exposed to uncomfortable situations of re-victimization in the face of the abuse of power exercised over them.”

