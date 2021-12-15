In this article we will be looking at the players assets of the NBA, with odds from get over in triples to Stephen Curry.

6. Tyler Herro

Currently in the midst of a redemption season, Tyler Herro is off to a good start to this season and looks more like the rookie sensation who hit a decisive run of three for the Heat during their surprise run to the 2020 NBA Finals. His stellar form of play and punctual touchdown touch has done wonders for the Heat so far this season.

5. Damian Llillard

From Dame Time to the Lillard logo, we’ve seen Damian Lillard break the stat sheet and beat some of the most memorable game winners in league history from beyond the arc. His limitless scoring ability combined with his legendary ball handling has made him a household name in the NBA. With his Hall of Fame resume, there’s no question that Lillard could climb to the top of the all-time 3-point list.

4. James Harden

He is one of the best combined shooting guards in NBA history and is currently climbing the ranks on the all-time 3-point record. Even though he is still behind Curry by a wide margin, James Harden has the ability and will to surpass him and become the all-time leader in 3s. Now that he has surpassed Jamal Crawford as the league leader in 4-point plays, Harden has shown that he can also knock down the 3-ball with ease.

3. Luka Doncic

As a rising superstar in this league, the ceiling for Luka Doncic’s success seems to have no limitations and with his lights off on 3-pointers, he can reach even greater heights. Doncic, who has already hit multiple winning games from beyond the arc, has displayed his limitless scoring range multiple times throughout his young playing career.

2. Devin Booker

Fresh off a Western Conference title, Devin Booker has come back even stronger this season with his All-Star caliber game in every game he has played for the Suns. As a rising superstar in the NBA, Booker has already dropped a ton of big shots from deep within and will continue to do so as he grows and expands his game. His thorough offensive play has allowed him to dominate the long ball and deliver a series of decisive three-point shots that have helped his team to a slew of crucial victories.

After a tremendous run to the Eastern Conference Finals last year, Trae Young rose to the occasion as a world-class general and elite scorer. After making it a regular occurrence of knocking down half-court shots and then getting in Curry’s steps with his foot, Young has already managed to eliminate all three at a fast pace.