11/30/2021 at 10:15 CET

The PSG striker, Kylian Mbappé, leads a list full of big names that end the contract with their respective teams on June 30, 2022. After the proposal of Real Madrid last summer market, the player could start negotiating with any team from next January 1 if he does not reach a renewal agreement.

The French, who is the player with the highest market value at present with a total of 160 million euros, is the first name that appears in a ranking where they are also Paul Pogba (€ 60M), Franck Kessié (€ 55M), Paulo Dybala (€ 50M), Ousmane Dembélé (€ 50M) and Lorenzo Insigne (€ 48M).

The former AS Monaco is one of the players who can most shake the transfer market next summer: Despite forming a luxury trident with Leo Messi and Neymar, the attacker would not be willing to renew with the Parisian team and his dream would be to lead Real Madrid in the coming years.

Denis Zakaria, a strong name in Barça’s sports management

Among the great assets that end the contract next year and can begin to negotiate with any team appears that of Denis Zakaria, a footballer on whom Barcelona has been keeping an eye on for a long time. The 25-year-old Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder is a key player for Adi Hütter: since arriving in the summer of 2017 he has played a total of 140 official matches.

The club would have shown interest on more than one occasion in recent years. Since his arrival from Young Boys four years ago, the pivot is to the liking of the board and his profile would fit the needs of the team today.