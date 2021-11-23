11/23/2021 at 02:56 CET

It seems that he has been with us for half his life, but Vinicius Jr is barely 21 years old. The carioca is the great sensation of the League after scoring in just three months all the goals he had scored in three years as a Real Madrid player. The sky is the limit for a carioca who will make the Bernabéu stand up. Below we analyze some players who, at their age, had already exploded:

KAKA

At the age of 21, Kaká became the undisputed star of the last great Milan. The Brazilian was a midfielder who had infinite resources and goals as evidenced by his 10 goals in his debut season in Italy at just 21 years old.

RONALDINHO

The smile of Brazilian football stood out at the age of 21 in the ranks of Paris Saint Germain. In just two seasons he scored 25 goals and gave 20 assists, demonstrating what would happen shortly after in Barcelona with his explosion as the best player in the world.

OMEN

The Argentine forward arrived in Spain with just 18 and at 21 he was already the benchmark for Atlético de Madrid. The striker achieved in the season in which he turned 21 a whopping 21 goals and 15 assists. With good reason, City left the savings shortly afterwards with him.

MESSI

Perhaps it is the most similar case to Vinicius saving the distances. The Argentine exploded at age 21, going from achieving 16 goals in the previous season to 38 in the next. Vinicius is going that way, but he must prove that he is not a flower of a day. Messi, by the way, won his first Ballon d’Or at the age of 22.