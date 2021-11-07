Get to know MLB players position by position what more Golden Glove accolades have been earned throughout history… recognition of the best of the best with the glove in the Major Leagues.

Accuracy, speed, dexterity, intelligence, not just any player has what it takes to highlight the defense in the Major Leagues … and even less can be considered within the select list of “The Most Winners of the Golden Glove” in the history.

So let’s go by position with the best of the best:

Pitcher with the most gold gloves: Greg Maddux

18 gold gloves the mythical North American pitcher won, more than any other pitcher in history. The last of them at 42 years of age (his last season), being the oldest player in the history of the Big leagues to win the award for the best of the glove.

2nd place: Jim Kaat (14 gloves) 3rd place: Bob Gibbson (8 gloves)

A display of your impressive skills in your retirement year? Here is a video:

Cather with more gold gloves: Ivan Rodriguez

Considered by many to be the best (or one of the best) masks of all time, Puerto Rican Puge Rodriguez won 12 gloves in his career (10 in a row). His style, strength, precision and power are a milestone in Major League catching.

2nd place: Bench (10 gloves) 3rd place: Yadier Molina (9 gloves)

1B with more gold gloves: Keith Hernandez

In the late 1970s and 1980s, no one dominated the golden gloves like Cardinals and Mets first baseman Keith Hernandez.

Keith signed 11 consecutive gloves, a pair more than the legendary Yankee Don Matingly.

2nd place: Matingly (9 gloves) 3rd place: George Scott (8 gloves)

2B with more gold gloves: Roberto Alomar

Few keys more legendary than Alomar and Vizquel, two outstanding talents who dominated Major League Baseball defense for nearly a decade with the Cleveland Indians.

Puerto Rican Alomar won 10 gold gloves in his career, nine of them in a row.

2nd place: Ryne Sandberg (9 gloves) 3rd place: Bill Mazerowki (8 gloves)

3B with more gold gloves: Brooks Robinson

16 gold gloves! Robinson won, the Orioles cornerback who will mark an era in Baltimore. Nobody, nobody, nobody, has won more gloves than Robinson and all in a row, it does not look like anyone can beat that mark.

Except, Nolan Arenado who has 8 and will surely add his 9th consecutive all this year, which will put him with 9, still far away, but with a whole race ahead. You’ll make it?

2nd place: Mike Schmidt (10 gloves) 3rd place: Nolan Arenado (8 gloves)

SS with more gold gloves: Ozzie Smith “the Magician”

One of the positions where the glove shines the most, shortstop is normally reserved for prodigies among prodigies.

And none better than the great Ozzie Smith, an unrepeatable shortstop phenomenon. Special mention the 9 consecutive gloves of the unrepeatable Creole Omar Vizquel and the 7 totals of aparicio. Two Latin gloves that marked an era in the Major Leagues.

2nd place Vizquel (9 gloves) 3rd place Aparicio (7 gloves)

Right fielder with more gold gloves: Roberto Clemente

The Puerto Rican achieved 12 Golden Gloves in his Major League career … how far would he have gone if that tragic accident had not stolen his privileged glove?

With Clemente that question is always in the air.

2nd place Ichiro Susuki (10 gloves)

Center fielder with more gold gloves: Willie Mays

No center fielder added more gloves than Mays in his MLB career. Interestingly, as in the case of Clemente, the second place is for an outfielder of those mythical (and not champions) Mariners of the 90’s.

2nd place Griffey Jr (10 gloves)

Left fielder with more gold gloves: Barry Bonds