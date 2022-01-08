01/08/2022 at 15:56 CET

Marc del rio

After having overcome the coronavirus, Pau Ribas is back and ready to continue leading the Penya. The last game of the guard was the last December 18 in Malaga, in which the green-black ‘4’ went up to 21 points, leading the attack of his team as it has been doing throughout the season.

He will turn 35 in March, but Ribas continues to enjoy basketball in Badalona, feeling important on the track and being one of the references of a Joventut that measures its great first half of season -third-party in ACB and leaders in Eurocup- before the Real Madrid, current leader of the domestic competition and that only has lost a league game so far this year.

Question: How do you feel after having overcome the covid?

Answer: I feel better, I have been 12 days without being able to train with the team and with some days worse than another. But I already feel recovered and now it’s time to get back into the rhythm after so many days.

You had an outbreak in the team in recent days, how has it affected your activity?

We are still with players who have not yet been able to recover. It has affected us in a staggered way and it is being a problem when it comes to training, but we cannot do anything against this, the calendar is what it is, with many games ahead and we have to be focused, whether we are, especially with one good mentality.

It is your second season in your second stage at Joventut and you are once again one of the leaders of the team. How are you doing on the track?

I am feeling very well, in line with the team. With my arrival at La Penya I wanted the team to play well and compete and this season is being seen, third in ACB, leaders in Eurocup. I feel very comfortable, I have a lot of confidence with Carles Durán and I returned to Badalona because I knew what he was going to ask me and the opportunities he would give me.

Should we demand that the team improve what it has achieved last season?

It is debatable. We don’t have one of the best budgets in the league, and although we managed to go far in the Eurocup and play the CBA Cup and playoff, we were left with the feeling that we could have done more. This season we are a little better in terms of results, but the important games have not yet arrived and they are the ones that mark the steps you can climb. We are happy with how the course is going, but it remains to reach the key moments and see if we can perform that grade more than last year we could not achieve.

The team saw home players like Lopez-Arostegui or Dimitrijevic leave the club last summer, but this year, Joel Parra and Pep Busquets once again show that the youth squad continues to perform excellently. About Joel Parra, how are you living his progression and where do you think his ceiling might be?

In the end, leaving players whose level has risen a lot opens the doors for the next. It is the law of life at Joventut. Joel is taking advantage of it, he is the starting forward of the team, he is becoming more and more important, his game has improved and it is one of the keys to explain the good season we are having. He still has a long way to go and he takes advantage of being a different player.

Madrid have accumulated a balance of 51 victories and 3 defeats in their last 54 ACB regular phase matches. This season they have only lost one game and on the road they are still unbeaten. Do you think twice about these numbers before facing such a complicated game a priori?

You don’t know exactly the numbers, but you know that Real Madrid players are always good and it is very difficult to defeat them. But this season we have only lost one game at home and we have a chance to win the match. I think that when we are at our usual level, playing well, few teams can beat us, especially at home. We have already beaten Tenerife and Unicaja at home and we want to continue like this.

How can Pablo Laso’s team be harmed?

They are physically very big, they dominate the paint, but they have difficulties defending the direct blocking which is one of our strengths. We will try to get his big men out of the paint, which is when they suffer the most. They are tough, but the game can go through very different phases and our options will depend on the success we have and the possible casualties we may have.

The covid postponed the meeting that you had to measure at Barça these next few days. How are you living the Barça season?

It is a team very similar to last season, very solid in defense and competes very well. They have had injury problems that are now paying off physically and mentally, there are many games in a row, but they always prepare for the important moments and I think they will reach the title games at a high level, with a prepared and psyched squad.

Do you think your time at Barça could have lasted another season?

It was my decision to leave Barça. I needed another role in another team, to feel more important, another team philosophy. I had no further travel because I had one more year signed but we both reached a good agreement for the termination.

The new upturn in cases once again limits the capacity of the pavilions. What opinion do you have about this, do you think it is the correct way to act?

We live in special situations. I am not an epidemiologist, but I assume that these measures are taken with the best possible intention, to achieve a balance between spectacle and safety. The Olímpic is a very large pavilion, with a very well done protocol, and as long as our fans can keep coming, we are happy.

They are more than 15 years in the elite. What is the secret to staying so many years, do you still keep your passion for basketball intact?

I started at La Penya when I was five years old and in March I will be 35. I like it a lot and I continue to enjoy basketball like the first day and I will continue as long as I can. For me there are two secrets: mentality and physical. Mentally it is where I still have the longest journey and physically I have had some important injury in my career, but I feel good, the day to day is also correct. When one of the two things starts to wane, you start to mentalize for the end, but for the moment I’m happy, although at this age you have to go year by year. I want my daughter, who was born a year and a half ago, to see some of my basketball.

Last season you signed for 3 years with La Penya. Seeing your performance on the track, do we still have Pau Ribas for a while, right?

I signed a long contract on a club bet, I agreed, but we are always open to talk. Every summer we assess the situation and I know that we will always reach an agreement. In the end, it’s where I want to be and where I want to retire. I want to end up playing minutes, helping the club and there is a good harmony between the two that makes me happy to be playing my last years with Joventut.

Are you thinking of Granada and the Copa del Rey, or until you are a mathematician you don’t think about it?

We talked about it in recent weeks, the victory in Malaga was very important. We have spent many days without playing and it seems that we have left a bit of band, but it is one of the objectives of the team and the club. It is virtually close, but there is still a victory to close it and against Madrid it would be a very nice game to do it, in front of the fans, and hopefully it will be a good day.