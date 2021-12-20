12/20/2021 at 11:19 CET

The scrum half Nicolas Rocaries, of Recoletas Burgos-University of Burgos, is playing an increasingly relevant role with Castile and Leon Iberians. Present in all calls during the group stage of the Rugby Europe Super Cup 2021-22, where the Spaniards finished second and therefore will contest the semifinals in April, the player makes a positive assessment of the first steps of this brave oval project.

Regarding the most innovative aspect for players, such as being part of a franchise made up of three teams from the Honor Division League, Burgos and two from Valladolid, SilverStorm El Salvador and VRAC Quesos Entrepinares, Rocaries points out that “From the first day the coaching staff has always made clear to us the importance of creating a strong and committed group so that we grow in the game from that base & rdquor;, something that in the opinion of young 9 is being achieved.

It cannot be ignored that the team led by Miguel Velasco attended this new European competition with an added difficulty compared to other participants, such as the three who completed the Western Conference, which largely constitute the hard core of the national teams of their respective countries.

It is undeniable that the contribution of the three Spanish and Leonese representatives of the DH to the XV of the Lion In recent years it has been outstanding, but it is still clearly inferior to the current Lusitanos XV for with Portugal, as well as those of Delta as to Netherlands and of Brussels devils if we talk about Belgium. Even so, the Iberians have reached the level of understanding necessary to compete at a high level and have left behind the bad aftertaste of the two defeats with which they debuted.

“The Lusitanians play rugby that I love and are a great team, but I have always thought that we are better and that we will show it“, Argues Nico, who is confident that next year they will be able to have their revenge. “They are used to playing together and have not needed to assimilate the automatisms on the field, something for which we had very little time in summer & rdquor ;, opinion that can be understood by anyone who knows this sport and that is shared by whoever writes these lines.

In any case, and although the Portuguese team finished the group stage at the top in a deserved way, our protagonist is clear that he and his teammates will seek “access the final because we are going to go with the highest ambition to the semifinal match, touch the opponent who touches“, Recognizing that the components of the Eastern Conference have a are teams that have shown great potential.

“It is evident that we have been gaining confidence and strengthening our game over the weeks. In some of the last games we have finished very happy and despite this we know that we can still improve a lot & rdquor ;.

The international with M20 lions considers that another key to the magnificent dynamics with which the Spanish franchise has closed this first stage has been the rapid and fluid adaptation to the group of the incorporations that arrived with the season already started or shortly before. “Playing with the Iberians is giving us a lot of experience and experiences that come in handy. We have players who already know what it is to compete at a high level on the international scene, which in the case of the new ones has allowed them to adapt very quickly and the others have helped us to prepare these games with the demands that & rdquor; entails.

It is always a pleasure to talk to Nicolás Rocaries, but this time it has also served to see first-hand the good atmosphere in the team and, above all, the desire to continue working together. Over the next few months, Quantity Surveyors, The Savior Y VRAC they have to focus on a League that is being very competitive on all fronts, but in April they wait “a very cool trip to Georgia, Israel or Russia& rdquor ;, where the Iberians will proudly represent Castilian and Leonese rugby in particular and Spanish rugby in general.