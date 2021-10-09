10/09/2021 at 9:19 PM CEST

Roberto Mancini, Italy coach, assured this Saturday that he is proud of his players despite the defeat by 1-2 against Spain in the semi-finals of the Nations League and stressed that playing with ten men against the Red is “the worst thing you can do pass”.

“We are on a very good path and we must continue. We have young boys who can still play together for five or six years. I was very proud the other day for what they did (against Spain), both in the first and second half. “, he claimed.

“Playing with ten against Spain is the worst thing that can happen to you, but we managed to be united and score a goal. The risk was to lose 4-0 or 5-0, instead they were good,” he added.

The Italian coach acknowledged that he will make some changes for this Sunday’s meeting against Belgium in the final for third place.

“Trying to do something new means giving another player a chance to show his value. It is important, also because some starter is not going to play,” he said. Mancini.

The young forward Giacomo Raspadori He will be one of the players who will have a chance this Sunday.

“Tomorrow he will be able to play. We must remember that he is a young boy and that he will have a great future, but we cannot give him too much responsibility now,” he said.