PlayStation celebrates the anniversary of God of War with this video to remember the legacy of the franchise

A lot has happened since that April 20, 2018, when Sony – Santa Monica launched god of warthe acclaimed video game for PlayStation 4 (PS4) that later made the leap to the PlayStation 5 (PS5) and that marked a restart in the great popularity of this franchise.

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of this title, PlayStation shared a video that also served to remember the legacy of the story starring Kratos. In the clip, we see the moments before the confrontation with Baldur, in which Atreus was also in.

“Happy anniversary, God of War. Santa Monica Studio celebrates five years since the debut of the acclaimed action epic by detailing the making of the climactic encounter between Kratos, Atreus and Baldur,” wrote the PlayStation Europe account, adding this link with additional information.

God of War Legacy

Over the years, the God of War franchise has had a huge impact on the video game industry and has left a significant legacy in terms of its influence on the action-adventure genre, including in 2022 when God of War: Ragnarök, the latest title in the series, was released.

This franchise revolutionized the action video game genre, with its unique and dynamic gameplay that focused on fast-paced and violent action, intense combat, and epic level bosses. God of War combined elements of action, adventure, and platforming to create an exciting and challenging gaming experience.

This image released by Sony Interactive Entertainment shows a scene from the video game “God of War: Ragnarök.” (Sony Interactive Entertainment via AP) AP (AP)

Additionally, God of War popularized the “hack-and-slash” genre, which is characterized by fast-paced action, melee combat, and taking out hordes of enemies. The success of the franchise helped establish the genre and paved the way for other similar franchises.

As if that weren’t enough, God of War was one of the first games to use quick-time events (QTE), a gameplay technique in which players must press specific buttons at key moments during gameplay, a technique popular in gaming. of action and adventures.

But beyond the technical aspects, its mythological and popular culture influence, what summarizes the path of God of War from the first title of 2005 for PlayStation 2 to the present day with Ragnarök are its awards and recognitions, with multiple trophies for best art direction, best soundtrack, best gameplay, best level design, and more.

Long live Kratos and God of War.