PlayStation will continue to buy new studios “as long as they fit in qualitative terms,” ​​explains Hermen Hulst after the acquisition of Bluepoint Games.

Sony today announced the acquisition of Bluepoint Games, the Texas studio responsible for the acclaimed remakes of Shadow of the Colossus and Demon’s Souls on PS4 and PS5, respectively.

Although the studio had worked on other platforms (including the Xbox 360 Titanfall port), almost all of his games have been for PlayStation (God of War Colllection, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection), so its acquisition by Sony was “sung”.

Along with the official announcement, IGN published an interview with Marco Thrush, president of Bluepoint Games, and Hermen Hulst, president of PlayStation Studios. And Hulst hinted that there are going to be new acquisitions in the future.

In this guide we show you the types of SSD, formats and compatibility that you should take into account to expand the capacity of your devices.

“We are always open to establishing new relationships or bringing in new peoplebut only if we adhere to the principles that quality comes first, looking for innovative content and new and diverse experiences. Because all these teams have a lot in common, but they are also very different from each other, and that’s what we like. “

Hulst explains that the studios they buy have to fit because of their level of quality. “We don’t just buy studios to be bigger. We buy studios because we feel that together we can do something greater than if we did it separately.”

Bluepoint is PlayStation Studios’ 16th studio, and Hulst also explained why it was a logical choice.

“Bluepoint is in a position where it is hardly imaginable that there is another entity that knows PlayStation better than they, because they have worked with many different studios in their respective iconic franchises. “

Those of Austin, Texas, are already working on a new game for PS5, which will not be a remake, but an original game, although they have not said that it is a new IP. And given Hulst’s words, it wouldn’t be weird to think that are working with one of those iconic franchises with which they have already collaborated …

Bluepoint’s is the latest in a series of acquisitions in the video game industry, including Housemarque and Firesprite on PlayStation.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Javier Escribano.