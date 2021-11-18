Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announces the arrival of the promotion Playstation indies to the PlayStation ™ Store, where players can access a selection of over 1,000 titles for PlayStation®4 (PS4 ™) and PlayStation®5 (PS5 ™) from € 0.12 with Violetti Goottii to € 54.99 with Dungeon Defenders II Treat Yo ‘Self Pack until December 1. This selection includes different titles belonging to the local video game support initiative promoted by SIE Spain, PlayStation®Talents.

Among the offers are the following titles: Aragami 2 for PS4 ™ & PS5 ™: Was € 39.99 – now € 29.99. Astroneer for PS4 ™: Was € 29.99 – now € 19.49. CarX Drift Racing Online for PS4 ™: Was € 23.99 – now € 8.39 – PlayStation®Plus subscribers are € 5.99. Chernobylite for PS4 ™: Was € 29.99 – now € 23.99 – PlayStation®Plus subscribers for € 20.99. Cuphead for PS4 ™: Was € 19.99 – now € 13.99. Gang Beasts for PS4 ™: Was € 19.99 – now € 7.99. Generation Zero® for PS4 ™: Was € 29.99 – now € 10.49. Godfall Ascended Edition for PS4 ™ & PS5 ™: Was € 69.99 – now € 34.99. Gold Rush: The Game for PS4 ™ – Was € 24.99 – now € 18.74. Green Hell for PS4 ™: Was € 24.99 – now € 19.99 – PlayStation®Plus subscribers for € 18.74. KeyWe for PS4 ™ & PS5 ™: Was € 24.99 – now € 18.74. Nickelodeon: All-Star Brawl for PS4 ™ & PS5 ™: Was € 49.99 – now € 34.99. Outer Wilds for PS4 ™: Was € 23.99 – now € 14.39. Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye for PS4 ™: Was € 14.99 – now € 11.99. Project Winter for PS4 ™: Was € 16.99 – now € 11.04. Risk of Rain 2 for PS4 ™: Was € 24.99 – now € 9.99 – PlayStation®Plus subscribers for € 7.49. Skul: The Hero Slayer for PS4 ™: Was € 16.99 – now € 13.59. Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All for PS5 ™: Was € 49.99 – now € 24.99. Tails Of Iron for PS4 ™ & PS5 ™: Was € 24.99 – now € 19.99 – PlayStation®Plus subscribers for € 18.74. The Eternal Cylinder for PS4 ™: Was € 24.99 – now € 18.74.

In turn, players will be able to enjoy discounts on titles developed locally and promoted through PlayStation®Talents, a pioneering program in the world that aims to boost the industry, promote entrepreneurship and manage to position Spain as an international benchmark in the world. video game industry.

These titles are: A Tale of Paper for PS4 ™: Was € 14.99 – now € 7.94 – PlayStation®Plus subscribers for € 6.89. Aces of the Multiverse for PS4 ™: Was € 14.99 – now € 4.94. – PlayStation®Plus subscribers for € 3.89. Anyone’s Diary for PSVR ™: Was € 9.99 – now € 3.99. – PlayStation®Plus subscribers for € 2.9. CoolPaintr VR for PSVR ™: Was € 19.99 – now € 11.99. – PlayStation®Plus subscribers for € 10.99. Dawn of Fear for PS4 ™: Was € 14.99 – now € 4.94. – PlayStation®Plus subscribers for € 3.89. Flying Soldiers on PS4 ™: Was € 14.99 – now € 3.89. – PlayStation®Plus subscribers for € 2.99. Holfraine for PS4 ™: Was € 4.99 – now € 1.99. – PlayStation®Plus subscribers for € 1.49. Ion Driver for PS4 ™: Was € 9.99 – now € 4.99. – PlayStation®Plus subscribers for € 3.99. Itadaki Smash for PS4 ™: Was € 14.99 – now € 7.94. – PlayStation®Plus subscribers for € 6.89. Jade’s Ascension for PS4 ™: Was € 9.99 – now € 3.99. – PlayStation®Plus subscribers for € 2.99. Melbits World for PS4 ™: Was € 14.99 – now € 2.24. – PlayStation®Plus subscribers for € 2.24. Naught for PS4 ™: Was € 19.99 – now € 4.99. – PlayStation®Plus subscribers for € 3.99. NeonHAT for PSVR ™: Was € 24.99 – now € 14.99. – PlayStation®Plus subscribers for € 13.74. Nubla for PS4 ™: Was € 9.99 – now € 4.99. – PlayStation®Plus subscribers for € 3.99. Nubla 2 for PS4 ™: Was € 12.99 – now € 4.93. – PlayStation®Plus subscribers for € 3.89. Summer in Mara on PS4 ™: Was € 21.99 – now € 9.89. – PlayStation®Plus subscribers for € 8.79. The Five Covens on PS4 ™: Was € 12.99 – now € 4.93. – PlayStation®Plus subscribers for € 3.89. The World of Nubla for PS4 ™: Was € 9.99 – now € 4.99. – PlayStation®Plus subscribers for € 3.99. Treasure Rangers for PS4 ™: Was € 19.99 – now € 4.99. – PlayStation®Plus subscribers for € 3.99. Waves Out! for PS4 ™: Was € 9.99 – now € 4.99. – PlayStation®Plus subscribers for € 3.99. Windfolk: Sky is just the beginning for PS4 ™: Was € 14.99 – now € 7.94. – PlayStation®Plus subscribers for € 6.89.

In addition, PlayStation® players can enjoy the purchase options offered by the PlayStation ™ Store, such as the secure purchase of wallet cards in common stores with which to recharge funds and purchase these or other offers.

